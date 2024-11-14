Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

TV presenter Paddy McGuinness is pushing through the final stages of a gruelling 300-mile bike ride from Wrexham AFC to Glasgow for BBC Children in Need.

Riding a Raleigh Chopper, the 51-year-old has already raised over £3 million for the charity. On Wednesday morning (November 13), Paddy was moved to tears during an appearance on Zoe Ball’s BBC Radio 2 show when it was revealed that donations had surpassed £1 million. Within 24 hours, that total soared past £3 million.

Speaking to Zoe Ball again on Thursday morning, an emotional and physically drained Paddy said: "We're just starting the day off, and we're over £3 million... Wow, I keep saying this because it's the strangest thing. I'm absolutely in bits physically and emotionally, but I will miss this, I will miss this positivity, this feeling of love that everyone's getting behind Children in Need."

The presenter has received an outpouring of support from fans, family, and celebrities, including longtime friend Peter Kay, who sent an encouraging and humorous message. Quoting from their classic sketch The Road To Nowhere, Peter said: "Hello Patrick, my old pal. Keep pedaling, keep thinking about all those children you're helping by riding that chopper.

Paddy in Ashton Road, Lancaster.

“A chopper! What were you thinking? You didn't even have a chopper when we were at school. I love ya, I'm proud of you, son. You can do it. Get across that finish line and get yourself a nice garlic bread. This is the way to Glasgow-rilla!"

Laughing at the pep talk, Paddy shared with Zoe: "He peps me up, that lad. That's brilliant. Aww, that's lovely, thank you. He sent it in – he'll probably invoice you for it, knowing him."

Thursday marks day four of Paddy's journey, widely regarded as the most challenging stretch. Starting in Ecclefechan, he set off through Dumfriesshire and Lanarkshire, covering a 64-mile ride over 12 hours with the goal of reaching Strathaven by dusk.

Despite the physical toll, Paddy remained determined to finish the challenge. He said: “Do you know, we've got all day to go. The people in Scotland are amazing already, the people all across the rest of the country are still donating. By hook or by crook, I'll drag the bike and walk if I have to.

“I want as many in Glasgow because together people, all involved in this, you will leave a better person, you'll feel that love. Come along tomorrow in Glasgow, and let's go out in style!"

Paddy aims to cross the finish line in Glasgow tomorrow morning (November 15) before heading back to Salford to appear on BBC One’s Children in Need live broadcast.