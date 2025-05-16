R&B singer Chris Brown is set to appear in court later today (May 16) charged with grievous bodily harm with intent after an alleged bottle attack in a nightclub.

The US singer was arrested by detectives from the Metropolitan police in the early hours of Thursday morning after he arrived in the UK. Brown, 36, flew into Manchester Airport via private jet before being apprehended by officers at a swanky Manchester hotel.

He was subsequently charged and remains in police custody. Brown is scheduled to appear at manchester Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning (May 16). The singer is alleged to have attacked a man with a bottle inside a London nightclub in February 2023.

R&B singer Chris Brown is due to appear in court on Friday morning (May 16) after he was charged with grievous bodily harm over an alleged nightclub assault in 2023. | Getty Images

Adele Kelly, the Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS London North, said: “We have authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Chris Brown with one count of grievous bodily harm, contrary to section 18 of the Offences Against the Person Act 1861.

The alleged incident occurred in London on 19 February 2023.He will have his first court appearance on Friday 16 May at Manchester Magistrates’ Court.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Brown landed in the UK ahead of his UK tour, which kicks off in Manchester on June 15. He is still scheduled to play dates in Manchester, Cardiff, London, Birmingham and Glasgow. His representatives have not commented on the situation as of yet.