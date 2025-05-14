Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former TOWIE star James Argent, 37, has pleaded guilty to charges of domestic violence after pushing girlfriend Nicoline Artursson down some steps.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex-TOWIE star James Argent has been given a six month suspended sentence for pushing his girlfriend Nicoline Artursson down some steps in Spain. The 37-year old has also been given a two-year restraining order to stop him seeing or contacting Nicoline Artursson.

An insider told The Sun that “James and Nicoline had a row that turned nasty and he pushed her over. He was arrested and taken to a station where he was put in the cells for a few hours.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The source also told The Sun that “James complied with the police and the matter was resolved in the court on the same day.”

“Their relationship is over and they can no longer speak or contact one another.”

The incident took place between James Argent and Nicoline Artursson in the Costa del Sol town of La Cala de Mijias and neighbours called the police when they heard 32-year-old Nicoline screaming from her apartment.

As ex-TOWIE star James Argent is given a suspended sentence, who is his former girlfriend Nicoline Artursson? Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

James Argent started dating Nicoline Artursson in the summer of 2024 and was seen holding hands with one another in celebrity hotspot, Sandy Lane in Barbados in January 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A source told The Mirror at the time that “He’s totally smitten. He’s definitely looking to pop the question and start their future together” The source went on to say that “He has absolutely no doubt that she is the woman he wants to spend the rest of his life with, they are absolutely soulmates, there’s no question about it.”

Who is Nicoline Artursson?

Nicoline Artursson describes herself on her Instagram (she has 33.1K) followers as a fashion model, real estate producer and business developer. She was a former Miss Sweden in 2011 and her bio on her Instagram also says that she is a UCLA graduate and lists her home as Marbella in Spain.

On last Instagram post, fans have been leaving comments following James Argent’s suspended sentence. One fan wrote: “I hope your ok x” whilst another wrote: “R u okay lovely.”

On Valentine’s Day this year, James Argent showed a supposedly loved up photograph of him and then girlfriend Nicoline on Instagram with the caption: “My Swedish Valentine ♥️

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our next Chapter has begun and I’m so excited for what’s to come this year!

I love you @nicolineartursson xxx.”

Following this post, former TOWIE and Love Island star Joey Essex left ♥️♥️♥️♥️ as his comment. In November last year, James Argent exclusively told OK! magazine that “To have her beside me is like a dream,” James — also known as Arg — beams. “She’s absolutely beautiful. She’s a combination of Julia Roberts and Claudia Schiffer. What I love about Nicoline is, even though she’s very humble, she’s very classy.”

When Nicoline was asked what she loved about James, she said: “James is so kind, funny and handsome,” and added that“He’s a gentleman.”