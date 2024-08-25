Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Hemsworth surprised thousands of people at Ed Sheeran’s concert in Romania by joining the singer on stage to play the drums for the first time live.

The Thor star, 41, accompanied Sheeran as he performed his hit track Thinking Out Loud to around 60,000 fans at The National Arena in Bucharest on Saturday.

The moment was filmed for the second series of Limitless With Chris Hemsworth, which sees the Australian actor undertake various extraordinary journeys and extreme challenges in an attempt to understand the limits of the human body. Hemsworth took on his latest test this weekend after learning to play the drums from scratch.

Chris Hemsworth played the drums for Ed Sheeran during his Romania gig last night. | @edsheerandaily via X

In the new Disney+ series from National Geographic, the actor will explore issues people across the world face daily, including pain, fear, cognitive impairment and social connection. Guided by experts and mentors, he travels the world to “uncover the latest scientific thinking and unlock some of the world’s best-kept secrets to living a better life”, Disney+ has said.

Reacting on X, fans were delighted to see Hemsworth showcase his newfound talent.

@Absoluta64 commented: “Chris can be a musician when he gets tired of being an actor.” @Tiffy_Craig added: “Chris Hemsworth playing the drums with Ed. My ovaries would have exploded right in that stadium.”

@BobMacBobFace said: “Who knew Thor could rock the drums? From hammer-wielding to drumsticks, Hemsworth proves he's got the rhythm to match the muscle! What's next, a band with Hulk?”