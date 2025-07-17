Coldplay frontman Chris Martin left fans in stitches at Gillette Stadium in Boston after teasing a couple caught on the big screen during the band’s July 15 show.

As the pair appeared on the jumbotron mid-concert, Martin quipped they were “either having an affair” or “just very shy,” drawing laughter from the crowd.

The light-hearted moment came during one of the band’s interactive crowd segments, which fans have compared to a “kiss cam” - though no formal one is used during the show.

The British rock group are currently in the US as part of their record-breaking Music of the Spheres World Tour, which has reportedly brought in over £100 million in 2025 alone, averaging around £4.8 million per show.

Led by Martin and featuring guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer Will Champion, and creative director Phil Harvey, Coldplay’s North American leg kicked off on May 31 in Stanford, California. The tour has since hit Las Vegas, Denver, El Paso, Toronto, and Boston, with upcoming stops in Madison, Nashville, and Miami before they return to the UK for a string of August dates.

Known for turning concerts into immersive spectacles, Coldplay shows feature synchronised light-up wristbands (dubbed “Xylobands”), surprise guests, and plenty of crowd engagement. Their latest album Moon Music, released in October 2024, includes collaborations with Burna Boy, Little Simz, Elyanna, and TINI.

Coldplay have sold over 100 million albums worldwide and won seven Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year for Clocks (2002) and Song of the Year for Viva La Vida (2008). Their 2021 album Music of the Spheres included the hit My Universe, a BTS collaboration that made them the first British band to debut at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Tickets for the remaining US tour dates, ending July 26 at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, are available on Ticketmaster and the band’s official website.