American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has issued a public apology to her US athlete boyfriend Christian Coleman after airport drama.

She says she will seek help following her arrest over allegations of domestic violence. The 25-year-old was detained on 27 July at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport following an altercation with boyfriend and fellow US athlete Christian Coleman.

A police report said footage appeared to show Coleman being shoved into a wall, before Richardson threw an item at him. Commenting on her arrest for the first time in a social media post, the Olympic gold and silver medallist said: "I'm taking this time to not only see myself but get myself a certain level of help that overall is going to reflect who I truly am."

Coleman did not want to participate in the investigation and "declined to be a victim", the police officer's report stated. Richardson was released the following day.

Richardson, 25, won silver in the 100m at the Paris Olympics and was on the gold medal-winning 4x100 relay team. Richardson posted a one-line comment to Twitter on the afternoon of the arrest that read in all caps: “I WILL ALWAYS GET BACK UP!!!”

In her first public comments on the matter, she said on Monday night that she appreciated being held accountable. “More than anything, definitely a lot of self-reflection, a lot of understanding of not only putting myself in a compromising situation with somebody that I have a deep care and appreciation for as well, is something that – holding myself accountable,” Richardson said in the video that appeared on her Instagram story.

“So my only thing is, I want to be more – not just only for myself, for my family, my fans. I overly appreciate y’all supporting me and showing love and even holding me accountable to being my best self. So more than anything, I refused to run away … but face everything that comes to me head-on because everything on the other side is greater but you gotta go through in order to get there.”

Richardson issued an apology to Coleman that read in part: “I apologize to Christian. He came into my life and gave me more than a relationship but a greater understanding of unconditional love from what I’ve experienced in my past.

“Due to my past trauma and pain, I was blind and blocked off to not only receive it but give it. I love him and to him I can’t apologize enough.“

As security footage of the incident became public, Coleman told the Athletic in a video interview: “She’s a human being, and a great person. She has a lot of things going on, a lot of emotions and forces going on inside of her that not only I can’t understand, but nobody can. She’s one of one. And I’m one of one, too.

“I feel like it was just a sucky situation all around, I don’t feel as if she should have been arrested.”