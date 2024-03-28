Watch more of our videos on Shots!

British filmmaker Christopher Nolan and his wife, producer Emma Thomas, are set to be honoured with a knighthood and damehood respectively for their contributions to film. This recognition follows the success of their biographical film "Oppenheimer," which dominated the awards season in 2024.

Despite being previously nominated six times for Academy Awards, Nolan had not secured an Oscar for directing until this year's ceremony, where he finally won the prestigious award. Together, Nolan and Thomas have collaborated on numerous acclaimed projects, including the iconic "The Dark Knight" trilogy (2005, 2008, 2012), "Inception" (2010), "Interstellar" (2014), "Dunkirk" (2017), and "Tenet" (2020).

Nolan, born in London to a British father and American mother, pursued his education in English at University College London (UCL), selecting the institution due to its filmmaking resources. It was at UCL where he crossed paths with his future wife, Thomas, with whom he shares four children – Flora, Oliver, Rory, and Magnus.

Jointly, they established and managed Syncopy, a production company responsible for many of their blockbuster hits. Nolan, upon receiving the British Film Institute (BFI) Fellowship for his significant contributions to cinema, attributed much of his success to his wife, emphasising her shared vision and understanding of the medium's importance.