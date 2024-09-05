Christopher Pollard, a key figure in the British classical music industry, has died at the age of 67. Pollard played a crucial role in shaping the industry during the latter half of the 20th century.

As part of the third generation of the Pollard family, his contributions to producing and publishing Gramophone magazine, the world’s oldest monthly record-review journal, extended a family legacy that began in 1926, and Pollard forged close ties with many of the industry’s leading figures over his 13-year tenure as editor.

Announcing his death on August 20, Gramophone’s editor-in-chief, James Jolly said: “It is with huge sadness that we learn of the death of Chris Pollard, a member of the third generation of the Pollard family whose involvement with the magazine started in 1924. Chris’s enthusiasm and boundless energy made him a great colleague but also a much-loved figure in the classical record industry, an industry for which he had enormous passion and knowledge.”

Born on April 30, 1957, in North London, Pollard was the only son of Anthony Pollard, a publisher and editor, and Margaret Cleveland. He attended Merchant Taylors’ School in Northwood, where he excelled academically and athletically. His English teacher, the renowned music writer John Steane, had a lasting impact on him, imparting the academic rigour that became a hallmark of Pollard's career, according to The Telegraph obituary.

The Gramophone magazine was founded in 1923 by Sir Compton McKenzie and Christopher Stone. However, by 1926, the business was struggling financially. Cecil Pollard, Pollard’s grandfather and an auditor for the publication, was invited to become its business manager. From there, the Pollard family became deeply intertwined with the magazine's history. His father, Anthony Pollard, joined Gramophone in 1946 and took on several roles, including editor.

Pollard officially joined Gramophone in 1977, working in advertisement sales before succeeding his father as editor in 1984. Under his leadership, the magazine saw significant growth, including the launch of the Gramophone Annual Awards and its accompanying edition of the magazine. By 1997, the awards were a high-profile event, with two and a half million ITV viewers tuning in to see stars honoured at a grand ceremony at Alexandra Palace.

Despite the magazine's success in the 1980s, the following decade brought challenges, with competitors like Classic CD and BBC Music Magazine entering the market. With no interest from his three daughters to continue the family tradition, and a failed management buyout, the Pollard family’s 73-year stewardship of Gramophone ended in 1999 when the magazine was sold to Haymarket, owned by Michael Heseltine.

Pollard also developed a number of well-regarded guides to classical recordings and collaborated with musicians on new ideas. His passion for classical music and fast cars was reflected in the directorships he held in his later years. In partnership with Mark Ellingham, founder of Rough Guides, Pollard also helped launch Songlines, a publication that became a major platform for world music.

Pollard is survived by his wife Ann and their three daughters.