Veteran reggae singer Cocoa Tea has died at the age of 64.

His death was confirmed by his daughter, Rashaine Scott, in an interview with Loop News. "Yes, he passed away this morning after 4am at a hospital in Florida.”

According to reports, Cocoa Tea had been in hospital for several months and he died due to cardiac arrest.

Paying tribute, Scott, the eldest daughter, said: “He used to go into the Bible and read us the Ten Commandments, and he always said God made Adam and Eve. He also encouraged us to be independent, get an education, and better our lives. I'm sorry I didn’t get to see him before he passed away."

She described her father as a private yet strong-willed individual. "He was a fighter, and he fought till the end. He was a strong-willed person, always thinking of the best, and he was also private."

Born Calvin Scott on September 3, 1959, Cocoa Tea rose to prominence in the mid-1980s and became one of reggae’s most beloved voices. His impressive catalogue includes hits such as, “She Loves Me Now”, “I Lost My Sonia”, “Sweet Sweet Cocoa Tea”, “Israel’s King” and “Good Life” (his last #1 hit in 1993).

In addition to his music career, Cocoa Tea played a significant role in promoting reggae and dancehall culture. From 2003 to 2009, he organised the annual Dancehall Jam Jam concert. He also established his own record label, Roaring Lion Records, in 2000.