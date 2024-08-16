Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Martin was previously married to actress Gwyneth Paltrow before divorcing in 2016.

The Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and actress fiancé Dakota Johnson have ended their engagement and split. Mail Online reported the pair have “now accepted the relationship is over - and it's best to move on”.

The Hollywood couple began dating in 2017 but split in 2019 the breakup was short-lived and they quickly reconciled eventually moving in together in 2021. They got engaged in March 2024 with Dakota seen wearing an Emerald engagement ring.

The 50 Shades of Grey actress was reportedly seen without her emerald engagement ring as she walked her dog in Malibu recently where she used to live with the Coldplay frontman.

Speaking to the Mail Online a source said: ‘Chris and Dakota have tried desperately hard over the past few months to make their relationship work. They’ll always have love for each other but they’ve both come to the conclusion the relationship cannot be sustained long-term.

‘They’re both busy people, Chris has been in Europe with Coldplay and they both have personal priorities, passions and work commitments which don’t naturally intertwine with each other. They wanted it to work but it just hasn’t, and they’ve now accepted it is best to move on.”

Dakota Johnson has previously spoken about her desire to some day becoming a mother. In an interview with Bustle Dakota revealed her thoughts on motherhood. The actress said: “I’m so open to that. I’ve gotten to this place where I really want to experience everything life has to offer.” She added “We’re not here for very long, so if I’m meant to be a mother, bring it on.”

Chris Martin shares two children Apple and Moses with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow.

