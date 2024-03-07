Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson and Coldplay singer Chris Martin are reportedly engaged after six years of dating. Chris was previously married to actress Gwyneth Paltrow and has the full blessing of his ex wife and their children Apple and Moses.

According to The Mirror a source said: “The couple got engaged a while ago and have kept the news private. But now they are being open about it with their circles. They have been besotted with each other from day one so taking this next step was inevitable. They are in no rush to plan the wedding but are just enjoying making their commitment official.”

The newly engaged couple began dating in 2017 after meeting through mutual friends. It was three years after Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow announced their “conscious uncoupling” and a year after they officially divorced in 2016. The Madame Web actress and Coldplay singer briefly split in 2019 but the breakup was short-lived and they quickly reconciled eventually moving in together in 2021.

Dakota Johnson first sparked engagement rumours when she was spotted wearing an emerald ring on that finger at her 34th birthday celebrations in LA last October.

In an interview with Bustle Dakota revealed her thoughts on motherhood. She said: “How do I feel about motherhood? I’m so open to that. I’ve gotten to this place where I really want to experience everything life has to offer.”

“And especially being a woman, I’m like: ‘What a magical f***ing thing to do. What a crazy, magical, wild experience. If that’s meant to happen for me, I’m totally down for it. We’re not here for very long, so if I’m meant to be a mother, bring it on.”