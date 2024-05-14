Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coleen Nolan told the other Loose Women that she lost three stone on the diet.

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan has voiced her concerns about fad diets, after saying she had tried “every diet” over the past few years. The ITV panelist, 59, was part of a conversation on today’s (May 14) show about NHS weight loss jabs, and whether they hold the key to tackling Britain’s obesity crisis.

Nolan explained how one diet in particular proved incredibly effective, helping her shed three stone in just as many months. However, when switching back to a normal diet she ended up putting all the weight back on. She added that the desire to “lose weight quick” tends to be the foil for most people who go on diets - especially once they reach their end goal.

The Loose Women star is also in the midst of moving house at the moment, admitting that she had a “meltdown” over the logistics of the move, including getting her 15 animals into the new digs.

Speaking on the show, she said: “I've done every single diet on the planet, one of which was just pure liquid diet. Did it work? Absolutely. Three stone, three months - that's what it said it would do and that's what it did. At the time I had a goal and it was for my wedding and I thought I'm never going to get this weight off.

“But I did using this thing, I won't say what it was, however once I stopped it, four stone went back on. Every diet I've done has worked. I can't sit here and complain and go these diets don't work - they do. But they don't train your relationship with food mentally because you're always just looking for an easy way to lose weight quick.