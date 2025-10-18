Comedians James Acaster and Nish Kumar are facing backlash after helping raise funds to block a major housing development in Peckham.

The pair supported a campaign opposing Berkeley Homes’ plan to build 867 new homes on the site of the Aylesham shopping centre and market. The project drew criticism late last year when the developer slashed its affordable housing quota from 35 per cent to 12 per cent.

Their campaign has been met with ire from those who support the construction of new homes. James Yucel, director of the pro-housing group Conservative Yimby, called Acaster and Kumar “champagne socialists railing against gentrification while blocking new homes.”

Local residents, however, argue the scheme prioritises luxury apartments and investment properties over genuinely affordable housing.

Tensions rose further in May when Berkeley Homes announced it would bypass Southwark Council - accusing the council of delays - and take its case directly to the government’s planning inspectorate.

In response, campaigners launched a legal fund to challenge the development. The group, Aylesham Community Action, has raised more than £46,000 so far, with backing from local councillors, MPs, and celebrities including Acaster and Kumar, who recently performed at a benefit comedy show.

Critics have continued to mock the comedians’ stance. Tory MP Neil O’Brien said: “Build houses? On brownfield land? In Europe’s largest city? Wild idea.”

Kane Emerson, from the Yimby Alliance, added: “You can’t call yourself progressive and fight homes for people.

“Rich celebs opposing new housing on a car park is deeply unpleasant.”