Nish Kumar has been forced to cancel two shows in New Zealand

Confusion reigned as beloved British comedian Nish Kumar was forced to cancel stand-up gigs due to extreme weather.

TV star Nish Kumar said he was "gutted" to have been forced to cancel two of his stand-up shows due to “the extreme weather conditions”.

The 39-year-old comedian is out on tour with 'Nish, Don't Kill My Vibe', but the two evening performances - 9pm and 7pm - of his show on May 1 have been cancelled, and the "7pm" performance has been rescheduled to tonight because "the council has shut down its venues in [the] town".

He said in a post shared on Instagram: "I'm sad to announce that due to the extreme weather conditions in the area, the council has shut down its venues in [the] town."

The 'Hold the Front Page' star added he was "really looking forward to the shows" - which were set to take place at the Hannah Playhouse in Wellington, New Zealand.

However, Nish delighted fans with a positive update just minutes later. His new Instagram announcement said: "Okay - so we've managed to move the 7pm show into the 10.30pm slot tomorrow!"

All tickets will remain valid - if you can't make it, you will get a refund. [I'm] gutted that tonight's 9pm show is cancelled. [It's] worth keeping an eye on the Hannah Playhouse website in case there are any tickets at 10.30[pm] though!"

The comic apologised to his fans in New Zealand for the "confusion". He added: "Sorry for the confusion. The weather is crazy here, and I totally get the council's decision to shut everything tonight."

New Zealand has been battered with almighty winds, heavy rain and snow and high waves - which has resulted in a big part of the country being under a red severe weather warning. Forecaster Metservice said there are "destructive" gales of up to 93mph in the country's capital, Wellington. It is often referred to as New Zealand's windiest city as it can typically experience 39mph - but it is the first time Wellington has been under the most dangerous alert level.

It added that residents have been advised to stay inside their homes - of which around 1,000 properties had no power this afternoon - and keep away from doors and windows as there is a "threat to life" due to falling trees and flying objects. Reacting to the strong weather conditions, Nish concluded his updated announcement by saying: "The god of wind is racist. That is my only conclusion. Nish x."