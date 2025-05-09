Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Charlie Lawson - a soap favourite through his role as Coronation Street's Jim McDonald - has revealed something has gone "seriously wrong" with his health. Fans have been reacting after the star, 65, posted on social media to speak of how he had fallen twice - and had been left "in great pain", struggling to walk.

"Well hello folks, from a rather, erm, well I'm not sure what it's doing outside to be honest with you," he said in a video posted on social media site X (formerly Twitter).

"It was rather nice when I came in, but here I am again in special day care in Macclesfield hospital waiting to see an osteopath and hopefully getting a transfer to Salford Royal to the spinal unit.

"That's the plan, but I was talking to you last time from the same cubicle and I ended up back at home at half ten at night so we shall wait and see.

"I'm fine, I just simply can't walk properly. I'm in great pain, and I can't stand on my tiptoes now, so this is very comfortable, but if I stand up I just fall over, so there's something seriously gone wrong. So, I'll keep you posted. Cheerio now."

Lawson previously revealed how he had undergone an MRI scan and was waiting to hear back from a spinal surgeon after seeking medical attention.

On Wednesday, he wrote of how he "went to physio this morning and she sent me straight to A&E".

"They examined me. I have an MRI scan and I'm sitting waiting for the results. They've whisked me back in for more examinations so it's not going awfully well at the moment. Anyway, I'll keep you updated. They put a wristband on me and all sorts of craic. I've fallen over twice, so something going wrong down there."

Lawson played fan favourite Jim in the Street for decades before leaving the show in 2018. Despite being married on-screen to Liz, played by Beverley Callard, in 2023 Lawson married his long-time love Debbie Stanley, and has spoken of how he doubts he will ever return to the Rovers Return, after leaving Corrie for Australia in his final storyline.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror newspaper previously, he said: "I think it would be a terrible waste of a character, and I would stand up and have a pint and salute to him.

"But I wouldn't be broken-hearted because I've been back seven or eight times, for Christ's sake, since 2001 that's pretty damn good as it's 2024."