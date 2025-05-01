Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Geordie comedian Ross Noble has had to cancel dates on his stand-up tour after being hospitalised in Australia.

Much loved comedian, Ross Noble, has had to reschedule shows on his stand-up tour following a stint in hospital. The Geordie funnyman shared an image of himself on the ward, captioning it with an apology to his legions of fans saying he was on doctor’s orders.

The 48 year old, who rose to fame on panel shows such as Have I Got News for You, has also appeared in films including fantasy comedy horror movie Stitches and in 2018 was nominated for a Laurence Olivier Award for his performance in Young Frankenstein in the West End.

Posting to his instagram account on Monday (April 28), Noble shared a selfie from a hospital bed in Australia saying he “couldn’t be more gutted” to have to make the post. He added: “First up I am sorry for messing any of you around and second I am doing fine and recovering as best I can.

“In all my years of touring I can count on one hand the number of shows I have had to postpone due to illness. The show must go on and I am usually able to power through. Sadly this time I have been told by the doctor not to. It is with deep regret I am having to reschedule my next few shows.”

Comedian Ross Noble has had to cancel dates on his stand-up tour after being hospitalised | Ross Noble / Instagram

The Newcastle-native went on to describe the illness that has laid him up. He said: “I got what I thought was a regular sickness but to cut a long story short I am in hospital fighting off a b****** of a kidney infection.

“I will return recovered and ready to go asap. If you have tickets for the affected shows they will still be valid for the new date or refund. Which will be at the first availability with venues they will contact you to sort it out. Thank you for your understanding and I will see you in no time fighting fit and back at it.”

The Cranium of Curiosities tour is currently moving around Australia before heading to the UK later this year.

Noble lives in Australia with his wife and their two daughters. He previously lived on a farm in St Andrews on the outskirts of Melbourne, until it was destroyed by bushfires in 2009, along with all of the family's possessions. They were not harmed in the fire but returned to the UK in 2010.

However, the family moved back to Australia in 2017, buying a house in Mount Eliza in Victoria. They sold this house for $2.725 million AUD (£1.31m) in September 2019 and moved to the Mornington Peninsula south of Melbourne.