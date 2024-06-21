Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Country music singer-songwriter Mark Chesnutt has been forced to cancel his shows after undergoing emergency heart surgery.

In a post published on his Instagram on June 18, Chesnutt said he experienced a health issue that landed him in hospital on Sunday.

He said he underwent emergency quadruple bypass surgery and is currently recovering. He wrote: “It is with a heavy heart that I announce the cancellation of my upcoming shows. I send my love and gratitude to my family and friends, the band and fans for your understanding, prayers and support, and look forward to seeing you all again soon at a honky tonk near you.”

Chesnutt had been scheduled to perform shows in Louisiana and Texas on June 21 and June 22, as well as take part in Dauphin’s Country Fest in Manitoba, Canada, on June 30.

The festival said in a statement: “Dauphin’s Countryfest is extremely saddened to hear the news that we won’t have Mark Chesnutt grace our stage this summer. We continue to send healing vibes to Mark and his family during his recovery. Our team is working diligently to secure another act to add to our wonderful Sunday lineup and will make an announcement as soon as we can.”