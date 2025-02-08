Critics Choice Awards 2025: 7 worst dressed celebrities

The 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards have been held in California, highlighting the good and the great of television and film actors.

The ceremony was originally due to take place on January 12 but was postponed due to the Los Angeles fire and rescheduled for yesterday (February 7).

As always when it comes to these glitzy celebrity ceremonies, it’s not just about who wins what - it’s about who wears what. also comes some questionable red carpet looks.

Unfortuantely, some famous faces got us talking here at NationalWorld for the wrong reasons as their outfit choices were very questionable. Take a look through our gallery to see if you agree with our opinion.

1 . Ariana Grande Singer and actress seemingly wanted a stand-out unusual look, but she stood out for all the wrong reasons. The shape of this dress is bizarre and the colour is depressing. All the extra long fringe bits of the detailing makes me think of Autum leaves . . . dead Autum leaves. Ariana Grande (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for FIJI Water) | Getty Images for FIJI Water Share

2 . Michelle Yeoh Michelle Yeoh's dress looked like a cross between a mummy and a straight-jacket. I like the pop of colour at the top (especially since so many outfits at this years awards seemed to be completely black which is rather uninspiring), but I'm afraid the style just wasn't right. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association) | Getty Images for Critics Choice Share

3 . Josh Groban Singer Josh Groban's suit jacket was a retro throwback, but this is a style choice that shouldn't have been revisited. The colour is just ugly. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association) | Getty Images for Critics Choice Share

4 . Hannah Einbinder Hannah Einbinder may have won the Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award for "Hacks", but her outfit was not a winner. The skirt looks like it's had a large piece of carboard seww in to it to achieve the strange box shape on the bottom. It looks rigid, uncomfortable and, quite frankly, silly. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association) | Getty Images for Critics Choice Share