Dabney Coleman: Dolly Parton pays tribute to '9 to 5' co-star with touching statement on social media
Coleman’s death was confirmed by his daughter in a statement shared with the Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, May 16. She said: “My father crafted his time here on Earth with a curious mind, a generous heart and a soul on fire with passion, desire and humour that tickled the funny bone of humanity.”
In a tribute posted to social media, Parton, 78, said of her former co-star: “Dabney was a great actor and became a dear friend. He taught me so much when I was doing my first move, 9 to 5. He was funny, deep and smart, We remained friends through the years and I will miss him greatly.
Dabney played Franklin Hart Jr. in the hit 1980s comedy film. Hart Jr was the boss of the main characters Judy, Violet, and Doralee, played respectively by Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Parton. The film become one of the biggest hits of the decade, and was a major jumping off point for Parton, who had be best known in country music circles prior to the film’s release. Parton’s touching tribute came after tributes from other poured i for the actor, including Lily Tomlin. She shared an image of the two from ‘9 to 5’ on social media with the sentence: “We just loved him.”
Other tribute came from Hollywood actor Ben Still, who said: “The great Dabney Coleman literally created, or defined, really – in a uniquely singular way — an archetype as a character actor. He was so good at what he did it’s hard to imagine movies and television of the last 40 years without him. Xxx”
