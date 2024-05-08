Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Renowned Bluegrass musician Jim Mills, who played with musicians such as Dolly Parton, Vince Gill and Ricky Skaggs, died at 57 on May 3 2024. His cause of death has not been announced.

Mills is best known for his time as a member of Ricky Skaggs' band, Kentucky Thunder, with whom he played for over two decades. His tenure with the band brought him significant acclaim, and during his time with Kentucky Thunder, Mills won multiple Grammy Awards and helped the band achieve widespread success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The artist worked with Dolly Parton on her 1999 bluegrass album “The Grass Is Blue,” which became critically acclaimed after its release and marked Parton’s return to her roots in Appalachian music.

Mills' contribution to the album added depth and authenticity to the bluegrass sound of the album, complementing Parton's distinctive vocals and songwriting. The album received several accolades, including a Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album, and is considered one of Parton's standout works in her vast catalogue.

In addition to his performance career, Mills is also an authority on vintage banjos. He authored the book “Prewar Gibson Banjos” and was passionate about collecting and restoring these iconic instruments.

Jim Mills - notable Grammy-award wins