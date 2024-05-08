Jim Mills, renowned Bluegrass musician, passes away at 57
and live on Freeview channel 276
Renowned Bluegrass musician Jim Mills, who played with musicians such as Dolly Parton, Vince Gill and Ricky Skaggs, died at 57 on May 3 2024. His cause of death has not been announced.
Mills is best known for his time as a member of Ricky Skaggs' band, Kentucky Thunder, with whom he played for over two decades. His tenure with the band brought him significant acclaim, and during his time with Kentucky Thunder, Mills won multiple Grammy Awards and helped the band achieve widespread success.
The artist worked with Dolly Parton on her 1999 bluegrass album “The Grass Is Blue,” which became critically acclaimed after its release and marked Parton’s return to her roots in Appalachian music.
Mills' contribution to the album added depth and authenticity to the bluegrass sound of the album, complementing Parton's distinctive vocals and songwriting. The album received several accolades, including a Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album, and is considered one of Parton's standout works in her vast catalogue.
In addition to his performance career, Mills is also an authority on vintage banjos. He authored the book “Prewar Gibson Banjos” and was passionate about collecting and restoring these iconic instruments.
Jim Mills - notable Grammy-award wins
- 1998: Best Country Collaboration with Vocals for "Same Old Train" (with Marty Stuart and other artists).
- 1998: Best Bluegrass Album for "Bluegrass Rules!" with Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder.
- 1999: Best Bluegrass Album for "Honoring the Fathers of Bluegrass: Tribute to 1946 and 1947."
- 2000: Best Country Instrumental Performance for "A Soldier's Joy."
- 2004: Best Bluegrass Album for "Brand New Strings" with Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder.
- 2005: Best Bluegrass Album for "Instrumentals" with Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder.
- 2007: Best Bluegrass Album for "Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder - Live" with Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.