Dame Esther Rantzen's daughter issues cancer update for broadcaster and admits Dignitas plans are 'out of the window'

Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick

Digital Journalist

28th Mar 2025, 12:53pm
The daughter of legendary broadcaster Dame Esther Rantzen has revealed that her mother’s medication is no longer helping to treat her cancer.

Rebecca Wilcox spoke to 5 News about her mother’s condition after Dame Esther updated fans last year saying that an “amazing”new drug was helping to keep her cancer “at bay”. The broadcaster and Childline founder announced that she had been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in January 2023.

Dame Esther previously told The Sunday Times in May 2024 that the medication she was using wouldn’t cure her condition but would “delay it”. She added: “At some point, it will stop working. But I have scans to see if it’s still working and at the moment it is. I’m awfully glad I put in the tulips now. I’m having to make the same decision about my birthday [on June 22] — I didn’t think I’d ever be 84 and now it looks like I might be. I’m keeping everything crossed for that.”

Dame Esther Rantzen and her daughter Rebecca WilcoxDame Esther Rantzen and her daughter Rebecca Wilcox
Dame Esther Rantzen and her daughter Rebecca Wilcox | Getty Images

When asked if Dame Esther was still responding to the medication, Rebecca said: "I really wish that was true but I don't think that's the case anymore."

The 84-year-old has campaigned to legalise assisted dying in the UK alongside her daughter and previously said that she planned to travel to the Dignitas facility in Switzerland to end her own life. However, Rebecca has revealed that a downturn in her situation has left her unable to do so.

She said: "Frankly Dignitas is out of the window for us as well. You have to be relatively healthy to do that, if she had gone, she would have gone months before she would have died here."

Dame Esther has used her own situation to campaign and advocate for assisted dying measures in the UK. She previously said: "Even if it doesn't happen in my time, I do hope that other people in my situation will be given the choice. That's all I ask, to shorten their death, if that's what they want."

