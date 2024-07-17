Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Dance Moms star Christi Lukasiak has been arrested after reportedly wrapping her car around a tree.

Christi, 47, appeared alongside her daughter Chloe, now 23, in four seasons of the Lifetime reality TV show, which followed the lives of child dancers and their mothers at Abbey Lee Dance Company. Now, Christi has been arrested in Pennsylvania for driving under the influence (DUI).

According to TMZ, Christi was handcuffed by police officers on June 27 after a crash which “left a telephone pole hanging over her car”. Westmoreland County police reported that they were called out after she crashed her car into a tree. Officers added that Christi had “bloodshot and glassy eyes, and slurred speech” with one officer noting “the smell of alcohol on her breath”.

The police report continued by confirming that Christi consented to a breathalyser test, which returned a positive result. Further sobriety tests reportedly proved to officers that the Dance Moms star was impaired by alcohol.

She was often shown with a glass of wine in her hand on the show, but Christi debunked rumours of alcoholism on multiple occasions. Writing for the HuffPost in 2012 she said: “If there's one thing I would go back and change about last season it would have to be my jokes about drinking. It's just what I do, I'm very sarcastic.

“My joking, coupled with a few scenes of me and Kelly having a glass of wine, really created an uproar that I was a huge drinker. Not the case. I don't even have a bottle of wine in my home. But I do enjoy having a cocktail with friends, I'm a grown up.

“But I would definitely change that perception if I could.”

Christi Lukasiak’s first court date will be on August 13.