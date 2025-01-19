Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dancing on Ice is back on our screens - so let’s take a look at how much money the presenters and judges make.

The reality show - which sees celebrities learn to perform impressive ice skating routines under the guidance of their professional skater partners, is a staple in the TV viewing calendar every January.

They are judged on their efforts by professional dancers Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo, along with Olympics skaters Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean. The whole show is overseen by Holly Willoughby and her co-star Stephen Mulhern.

They have all enjoyed hugely successful careers in their chosen fields. But, of the five of them, who earns the most? Here’s a look at the net worth of each of them, and also an explanation as to how they earned their staggering fortunes.

Holly Willoughby

The Sun states that Holly’s net worth stands at around £12 million mark. This is said to make her the richest female TV presenter in the UK.

She may have quit one of the biggest jobs in breakfast television after 14 years when she quit This Morning in Ocober 2023 but Holly still has a very healthy bank balance. She’s reportedly paid £200,000 to front Dancing on Ice, and also earned £50,000 from parenting book deals and a seven-figure deal with M&S clothing.

She previously earned £23,000 a day to stand in for Ant McPartlin on I’m a Celeb in 2018 and another £150,000 per series of Celebrity Juice. She also took home £700,000-a-year from This Morning.

Her net worth will only increase with each new programme she presents, so she could be worth a lot more by the end of 2025.

Stephen Mulhern

Stephen Mulhern's net worth is thought to be approximately £5million, according to Yahoo News.

The entertainer, presenter and magican first made a name for himself in the 1990s, first appearing on the Disney Channel before later joining CITV (Children’s ITV). It was here that he met now friend Willoughby as the pair worked on a TV show called Saturday Showdown. In recent years he has been chosen as the host of many prime-time ITV shows, including the revived Deal or No Deal and Catchphrase.

In December, it was revealed that Mulhern's income for the previous year was an impressive £800,000, pushing his net worth up to where it currently stands.

Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby present Dancing on Ice. Photo by ITV. | ITV

Oti Mabuse

Oti Mabuse’s net worth is thought to be around £1.5million. She first appeared on screens on BBC reality show Strictly Come Dancing. The professional dancer grew up in the heart of South Africa and started dancing when she was just a toddler.

As an adult, she moved to Germany to pursue a dancing career. In 2015, she joined the cast of Let's Dance, which is the German alternative to Strictly Come Dancing. After that, she moved to the UK and joined the UK’s Strictly Come Dancing with her first celebrity partner in the 13th series. She remained on the show for seven years. She left in 2022, and became a Dancing On Ice judge shortly afterwards.

According to OK! magazine, the star was reportedly paid between £100,000 and £200,000 for her appearance on the show.

Ashley Banjo

Ashley Banjo's net worth is rumoured to be a around £1million.The street dancer and choreographer first came to public attention when his dance troupe Diversity auditioned on the third series of Britain's Got Talent back in 2009. They wowed the judges of the ITV talent contest and viewers alike and went on to win the show.

Banjo returned to the show that made him famous in 2020 - but as a judge. That year, Simon Cowell was recovering from a bike injury and Banjo was chosen as his replacement during the semi-final and final.

Banjo has also appeared on many other TV shows. His first hosting job came alongside Zoe Ball on the BBC One Saturday night show Can't Touch This in 2016. It was in 2018 that he landed a permanent judging position on Dancing on Ice.

Dancing on Ice judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo. Photo by ITV. | ITV

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean

Torvill's net worth is £6million while her skating partner Dean is estimated to have a net worth of £5million.

The duo have been skating together for more than 45 years and have earned a huge amount of money from their successful careers. They are best known for winning the 1984 Sarajevo Winter Olympic Games. It was here that they performed their gold-medal winning Boléro routine. Their performance was watched by over 20million people and became one of the most-watched television events in UK history.

Since then, they have performed numerous tours. They first appeared on Dancing on Ice in 2006, but at first they were trainers and had more of a backstage role, ensuring the celebrities had plenty of teaching and support alongside their professional partners. It wasn’t until 2018 that they took over as head judges on the skating competition.

Dancing on Ice airs weekly on Sunday evenings on ITV 1 and ITV X. Times may vary. Please check your TV guide for the correct time each week.