Holly Willoughby she has built up a sizeable fortune after working in television for many years - and now it looks like that fortune will get even bigger.

Holly Willoughby she has built up a sizeable fortune after working in television for many years - and now it looks like that fortune will get even bigger.

Holly Willoughby is set for a £1 million payday from ITV as the channel has three new programmes lined up for her.

The 43-year-old star is expected to receive the deals over the next year as ITV bosses are keen to maintain their close relationship with the former 'This Morning' presenter.

Channel chiefs are set to commission a full series of the revived challenge series 'You Bet!', which she hosts alongside Stephen Mulhern, whilst she could also be offered another Saturday night entertainment programme as well as a game show or quiz.

A TV insider told The Sun: "ITV chiefs are attempting to future-proof their relationship with Holly, who they very much see as having launched and nurtured her career on the network.

"But they also understand she has earned her place as one of Britain's biggest TV stars, and inevitably rivals will make her offers – so they feel they have to tempt her to stay. Of course, it's entirely up to Holly if she takes up ITV's deal or starts to consider her options elsewhere."

Holly has also been recruited by Netflix to front the reality series 'Celebrity Bear Hunt', in which adventurer Bear Grylls will chase a line-up of famous faces through the Costa Rican jungle. The new show will begin streaming next month

The star will also front Dancing on Ice, which returns to our screens this Sunday (January 12). So, it seems Holly is becoming a frequent face on our TV screens again, after quitting This Morning back in 2023 and stepping away from the spotlight to focus on her family.

So, just what is Holly Willoughby’s net worth, and who are her family and friends, including husband children and famous pals? Keep reading to find out all you need to know.

What is Holly Willoughby’s net worth?

According to The Sun, Holly’s net worth stands at around £12 million mark. This is said to make her the richest female TV presenter in the UK.

She may have quit one of the biggest jobs in breakfast television after 14 years when she quit This Morning in Ocober 2023 but Holly still has a very healthy bank balance. She’s reportedly paid £200,000 to front Dancing on Ice, and also earned £50,000 from parenting book deals and a seven-figure deal with M&S clothing.

She previously earned £23,000 a day to stand in for Ant McPartlin on I’m a Celeb in 2018 and another £150,000 per series of Celebrity Juice. She also took home £700,000-a-year from This Morning.

Her net worth will only increase with each new programme she presents, so she could be worth a lot more by the end of 2025.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s husband?

Holly Willoughby’s husband Dan Baldwin is a TV producer who reportedly started his career as a researcher on BBC’s Live & Kicking. According to The Sun, “The couple met while working together on the kids show Ministry of Mayhem. Dan was a producer on the series, while Holly presented the show with Stephen Mulhern.”

Where and when did Holly Willoughby and Dan Baldwin get married?

Holly Willoughby and Dan Baldwin married on 4 August 1997 at St Michael’s Church and held their wedding reception at Amberley Castle in West Sussex. The bridal outfit Holly’s mother Linda wore was the inspiration when it came to her wedding dress. “A friend of mine introduced me to this incredible lady, who was a pattern cutter for Alexander McQueen,” Holly has previously said. “I sat down with her and we sketched my dress.”

How many children do Holly Willoughby and Dan Baldwin have?

The couple have three children together, Harry, Belle and Chester.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s sister?

Kelly Willoughby is the managing director of Holly’s wellness brand Wylde Moon. The sisters are very close and wrote ‘School for Stars’ together, a children’s book series. Kelly’s husband is David Foster and the couple have a daughter together.

Who are Holly Willoughby’s parents?

Holly’s parents are Linda and Brian, who have been married for almost 50 years. Fans of Holly Willoughby often remark on the likeness between mother and daughter and they were shocked to find out that she is in her mid-seventies.

Holly Willoughby has a close network of celebrity friends, including former Spice Girl Emma Bunton and former All Saints singer Nicole Appleton.