Love Island star Dani Dyer made the revelation on Jamie Laing’s Great Company podcast.

Love Island star Dani Dyer, who is married to West Ham footballer Jarrod Bowen, has revealed that she suffered an early miscarriage whilst she was with her ex partner Sammy Kimmence. She shared the news of her miscarriage whilst on Jamie Laing’s Great Company podcast.

Dani Dyer revealed that she fell pregnant before giving birth to son Santiago with ex Sammy Kimmence and it also led to her anxiety when she was expecting her son. “It was a very early miscarriage,” and went on to say that “When I got pregnant again, I don’t know how many scans I had. I was literally knocking at the door like, ‘Can you check again? Can you check again?”

Dani Dyer also said: “And they were like ‘Dani come on.’ I just thought I needed to see him one more time.”

Dani Dyer was 24 when she gave birth to Santiago in January 2021 and although he “wasn’t planned,” she revealed that after losing a baby, she wanted to become a mum. She said: “I wanted a baby then cos that didn’t work out. So I was like this month I’m not going to be careful. Cos it didn’t work out.”

Dani Dyer and Sammy Kimmence split in the same year she gave birth and in July 2021, he was jailed for defrauding two pensioners out of nearly £34,000. The BBC reported at the time that “He pleaded guilty to four counts of fraud against Peter Martin, of Havant, Hampshire, who died last year, totalling almost £26,000.

“He admitted a fifth charge of fraud against 81-year-old Peter Haynes from Okehampton, Devon, for an amount of £7,927.”

Dani Dyer married Jarrod Bowen in May 2025 and they are parents to twin daughters, Summer and Star. Dani Dyer was due to take part in Strictly Come Dancing 2025 but had to pull out after suffering an ankle injury in rehearsals.

If you need help when it comes to having a miscarriage, you can contact the Miscarriage Association on 0303 003 6464.