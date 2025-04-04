Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Model and TV personality Danielle Lloyd has shared a health update following her recent skin cancer diagnosis, revealing she has undergone surgery and is now committed to giving up sunbeds permanently.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 41-year-old mother-of-five first disclosed in February that she had been diagnosed with a form of skin cancer after noticing a change in a mole on her collarbone. In a video posted on Thursday, she reflected on her recovery journey, revealed images of her healing scars, and said her experience had changed her approach to tanning and health.

“I used to be a total sun worshipper, never really thinking about the risk of skin cancer. Sunbeds before holidays? Absolutely!” she said. “But now, I’ve decided it’s better to fake the glow because my health and being there for my kids are what truly matter."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Filming herself heading for a spray tan, Danielle admitted she was feeling "nervous" but added that skin cancer had “changed her outlook on life.” She added: "I’m still waiting on the results from my second operation, but I’m keeping my spirits up and pledging to keep my skin safe from those pesky UV rays in the future!”

In her original announcement in February, Danielle shared an emotional video on Instagram, struggling to hold back tears as she broke the news to her followers.

Model and TV personality Danielle Lloyd has shared a health update following her recent skin cancer diagnosis | Instagram

“Today I have been diagnosed with a form of skin cancer,” she said. “I don't really know how to say this and I didn't know whether to come on and say this, but I feel like I have to raise awareness of this kind of thing happening to other people.

“I just want to raise awareness for anyone who thinks they've got something funny on their body, they see a mole growing, which is not normal – please please please go to your doctor because honestly, you just never know.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danielle said she broke down in tears upon hearing her diagnosis and described the moment doctors asked her to come in as the point she realised something was seriously wrong. "I was trying to hold it together, but then I just broke down, I was just so shocked," she admitted.

Her husband, Michael O'Neill, was also shocked but has remained supportive throughout her ordeal. She revealed that she has told her three eldest sons, Archie, 14, George, 13, and Harry, 11, about the diagnosis, but kept the news from her younger children, Ronnie, seven, and Autumn, three, because they are too young to understand.

“I told the older three but not the younger two. Ronnie is at an age where he wouldn't really understand, he'd hear that word and think I was going to die,” she told Closer magazine.

“It was difficult telling the older boys, Harry asked me if my hair was going to fall out. It's hard because they're still young, so I don't know if they fully understand – which is a good thing because I don't want to put a strain on them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danielle also admitted that she previously believed her “olive skin” protected her from skin cancer, but her diagnosis changed that perception. She urged others not to ignore the warning signs.

“Please guys, look after your skin, stay off sunbeds, wear factor 50 – and just look after yourself because you never know what's going to happen,” she said.