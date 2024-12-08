Danny Jones will be hoping to be crowned ITV’s king of the jungle tonight.

The McFly singer, 38, has seemingly breezed through I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! this year, approaching every trial with a jovial enthusiasm that has lifted the rest of his campmates.

From the moment he jumped into a helicopter to skydive onto the show in day one, Jones has thrown himself at every obstacle that comes his way - and while other celebrities have screamed in fear of the snakes and spiders, the McFly singer seems to have embraced them.

In his first trial, he giggled as a snake climbed up his shorts and wrapped itself around near his genitals, and on the Fright Bus - when everyone else was screaming as they were covered in bugs and critters - Jones was doing his best Dr Dolittle impression, gently holding a spider in his hand as he guided it out the window of the bus.

It’s this enthusiasim for jungle life, and his uplifting nature, that has turned him into the bookies’ favourite to win, with his odds far higher than fellow finalists Coleen Rooney and Reverend Richard Coles.

Jones is no stranger to success on these celebrity programmes - and has even lifted a trophy on an ITV show before.

At the start of 2024, fans of The Masked Singer were blown away by Piranha, a colourful fish with a superb singing voice. Fans quickly figured out that whoever was behind the mask was from a band, and soon narrowed it down to someone from McFly.

Like millions of other Brits, Jones sat down with his family to watch the show each week - and his son was ecstatic to not only see Piranha win the show, but also be unmasked and revealed to be his dad. Cooper jumped off the sofa, hugging Jones and shouting: “It's daddy! It's daddy!”

But he’s also been on the other side of these shows, having served as a judge on The Voice Kids from 2017 to 2023, and on The Voice UK in 2024.

Next year, Jones will go on tour with McFly and fellow 00s boyband Busted in the much-anticipated Busted v McFly tour. Starting in May, the tour will take the bands to London, Birmingham, Liverpool, Southampton and more.