Strictly Come Dancing’s Oti Mabuse has become the last I’m a Celebrity campmate to be evicted before tonight’s final.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was given her marching orders on Saturday evening - the ninth person to leave - after successfully tackling the Cyclone challenge.

It means that the Rev Richard Coles, Coleen Rooney and Danny Jones will battle it out tonight to be declared King or Queen of the Jungle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oti Mabuse | ITV

After she left the jungle, Oti said: “You just come out as a stronger different person. There was one day I did a challenge, I came and cooked, did a trial and made dinner and then I did a challenge and then Maura threw away the food. I just thought, I can't do this any more and I'm not good at change and I just let it go.

“I have learnt to be happy with who I am. And that group allowed me to be all different versions of myself. I feel mentally and physically stronger.”

She said Coleen was “strong and powerful” but picked McFly band member Danny Jones as her winner.

As she left she was greeted by her husband Marius Lepure, 42, and shared a kiss after celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary on Friday. She will be reunited with her 13-month-old daughter.