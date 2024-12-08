Who is in the I'm a Celebrity final? Last three jungle campmates revealed as Coleen Rooney, Danny Jones and the Rev Richard Coles

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

8th Dec 2024, 9:22am
Strictly Come Dancing’s Oti Mabuse has become the last I’m a Celebrity campmate to be evicted before tonight’s final.

She was given her marching orders on Saturday evening - the ninth person to leave - after successfully tackling the Cyclone challenge.

It means that the Rev Richard Coles, Coleen Rooney and Danny Jones will battle it out tonight to be declared King or Queen of the Jungle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Oti Mabuseplaceholder image
Oti Mabuse | ITV

After she left the jungle, Oti said: “You just come out as a stronger different person. There was one day I did a challenge, I came and cooked, did a trial and made dinner and then I did a challenge and then Maura threw away the food. I just thought, I can't do this any more and I'm not good at change and I just let it go.

“I have learnt to be happy with who I am. And that group allowed me to be all different versions of myself. I feel mentally and physically stronger.”

She said Coleen was “strong and powerful” but picked McFly band member Danny Jones as her winner.

As she left she was greeted by her husband Marius Lepure, 42, and shared a kiss after celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary on Friday. She will be reunited with her 13-month-old daughter.

Related topics:I'm A CelebrityColeen RooneyMcFlyI'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice