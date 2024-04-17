Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Whether you consider him a genius, an iconoclast or just a “boomer,” there is no denying that Dave Chappelle is considered one of the modern masters of stand-up comedy. But even the masters need a chance to tune up new material.

Fortunately for those in the United Kingdom, Chappelle is allowing audiences to watch his work-in-progress, “The Process,” as the stand-up comedian is set to perform a series of dates in the UK to workshop his material. Audiences be warned though, that there is a caveat to attending: no cellphones, cameras or recording devices will be allowed at this show. Upon arrival, all phones and smart watches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recognized as one of the greatest comedians of all time, Chappelle is the 2019 recipient of the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. Chappelle’s work has earned him more than 30 nominations and awards in television and film for projects that include his groundbreaking sketch comedy television series “Chappelle’s Show,” comedy specials, and guest appearances on “Saturday Night Live.”

Chappelle has received five Emmy awards including three for his Netflix comedy specials “Sticks & Stones (2020)” and “Equanimity & The Bird Revelation (2018)”, and two for hosting “Saturday Night Live” (2017 and 2021). Chappelle has won the Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album three years in a row, from 2018 through 2020.

But the comedian has also courted controversy through his Netflix specials, in which his comments on transgender rights and transgender people have been viewed as dated, dangerous and at times vilifying, despite the comedian continuing to push the buttons long after the controversy began.

Where is Dave Chappelle performing “The Process” in the United Kingdom?

Dave Chapelle’s “The Process” is set to perform at the following locations:

April 18 2024: Leicester Square Theatre, London, UK (9:30pm)

April 19 2024: Leicester Square Theatre, London, UK (9:30pm)

April 21 2024: Bush Hall, London (7:00pm)

April 21 2024: Bush Hall, London (10:00pm)

Where can I get tickets to see Dave Chappelle performing in the United Kingdom?