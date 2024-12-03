Debbie Nelson, the mother of rapper Eminem, has died at the age of 69 following a battle with advanced lung cancer.

According to gossip outlet TMZ, Debbie died on Monday night (December 2) in St Joseph, Missouri, just months after her diagnosis was revealed in September.

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, had a tumultuous relationship with his mother, which he documented in his music. Tracks like "Cleanin' Out My Closet" and "Headlights" centred around their ups and downs, from accusations of neglect to moments of reconciliation.

Debbie became pregnant with Eminem at the age of 18 in 1972. Their relationship was marked by public feuds, including a defamation lawsuit Debbie filed against her son in 2002 for $11 million over the lyrics of "Cleanin' Out My Closet." On the track, Eminem rapped:

"Now, I would never diss my own mama just to get recognition. Take a second to listen 'fore you think this record is dissin'. But put yourself in my position, just try to envision. Witnessin' your mama poppin' prescription pills in the kitchen."

Their relationship was further detailed in Eminem’s semi-autobiographical 2002 film 8 Mile, which depicted his challenging upbringing in Detroit, including his strained bond with his mother.

In a 2008 interview with Village Voice, Debbie expressed her desire to mend their relationship: "I’m not ever gonna give up on my kids. I won’t give up on anybody. There’s hope for everybody. It’s a matter of just basically swallowing your pride. It’s like a cashed check. It’s over, it’s done. You need to move on."

By 2013, Eminem extended an olive branch to his mother with the release of "Headlights." In the song, he apologised for past grievances, rapping:"I went in headfirst, never thinking about who what I said hurt / My mom probably got it the worst."

He also acknowledged her efforts, adding: "And I’m mad I didn’t get the chance to thank you for being my mom and my dad / So Mom, please accept this as a tribute I wrote on this jet."

Their relationship improved in recent years, with Debbie sending a heartfelt message to her son when he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022. She said:"Marshall, I want to say, I could not let this day go by without congratulating you on your induction into the Hall of Fame. I love you very much. I knew you'd get there. It's been a long ride. I'm very, very proud of you."

Debbie also had a second son, Nathan Samra-Mathers, born in 1986 with Fred Samra Jr. Her passing comes five years after the death of Eminem’s estranged father, Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr, who died of a heart attack in 2019 at the age of 67.