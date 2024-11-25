Gaming fans are gearing up for the Fortnite Remix finale, with some looking forward to late rap icon Juice WRLD being part of the event.

As part of celebrations, Juice WRLD joins the likes of Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Ice Spice to bring Fortnite Remix to a close. Players will be able to get their hands on not only one Juice WRLD-themed skins, but two as part of the event.

There will also be a live in-game event for players to tune into. This will feature a brand new Juice WRLD track, as well as the premiere of a new Snoop Dogg single.

Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Rap icon Juice WRLD is set to be part of the Fortnite Remix finale. | AFP via Getty Images

When is Juice WRLD skins released?

The Slayer Juice WRLD Outfit will be available from Monday, November 25. Even better news for fans is that they will be able to pick this skin for free.

All you need to do is log in between 2pm on Monday, November 25 and 3am on Saturday, November 30. As well as the sought-after skin, you will also recieve 999 Knives Pickaxe, 999 Knives Back Bling, Adventure, Remix’d Loading Screen, Number One Remix Loading Screen, Remix With the Golden Touch Loading Screen, and Juice's WRLD Loading Screen.

If you miss the timeframe to claim the items for free, they will also be available to buy in the Item Shop. The only item that will not be available after the event is the Juice’s WRLD Loading Screen.

There will also be a second skin, the standard Juice WRLD Outfit, that will only be available to buy in the in-game store from Wednesday, November 27.

When is Fortnite Remix: The Finale live event?

The live event for Fortnite Remix: The Finale will take place on Saturday, November 30 at 7pm UK time. The in-game concert will feature Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Ice Spice and Juice WRLD.

Taking over Battle Royal Island, where a growing WRLD Point Landmark is already on the map, Snoop is set to premiere his new single ‘Another Part Of Me (feat. Sting)’. The new Juice WRLD track is titled ‘Empty Out Your Pockets’.

Epic Games has said: “ Log into Fortnite early on November 30 to beat the queue, and join Remix: The Finale from the Homebar in Discover (the top row) to watch the show when it starts at 2 PM ET [7pm UK time]. We intend to run an encore of the performance later in the day on November 30 assuming no technical issues arise. Check Fortnite’s social accounts and in-game messages after the first show ends for more details.”