Game Awards 2024: Elden Ring and Astro Bot among nominees - full list of nominees & how to watch live
The Game Award, which has been dubbed the “Oscars of gaming”, returns next month to celebrate the biggest and best games that have gripped gamers over the past 12 months. Players will have the opportunity to vote for the favourite themselves and crown the highly-sought after title of Game of the Year.
Fan favourites such as Playstation’s Astro Bot and the long-awaited Elden Ring DLC expansion Shadow of the Erdtree have both picked up multiple nominations. Other new released such as card-game Balatro have also scooped nominations.
The awards ceremony is set to take place on December 12 - read ahead for the full list of nominees, as well as information on how to vote and watch the live ceremony.
Full list of Game Awards 2024 nominees
Game of the Year
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best Game Direction
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best Ongoing Game
- Destiny 2
- Diablo 4
- Final Fantasy 14
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
Best Art Direction
- Astro bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring Shadow of thew Erdtree
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Neva
Best Mobile Game
- AFK Journey
- Balatro
- Wuthering Waves
- Zenless Zone Zero
- Pokémon TCG Pocket
Best Narrative
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinte Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
- Silent Hill 2
Best Performance
- Briana White, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Hannah Telle, Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Humberly Gonzalez, Star Wars Outlaws
- Luke Roberts, Silent Hill 2
- Melina Juergens, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
Best Score & Music
- Astro Bot
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Silent Hill 2
- Stellar Blade
Best Audio
- Astro Bot
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
- Silent Hill 2
Best Adaptation
- Arcane
- Fallout
- Knuckles
- Like a Dragon: Yakuza
- Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Best Multiplayer
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Tekken 8
Best Independent Game
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
- Neva
- UFO 50
Debut Indie Game
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Manor Lords
- Pacific Drive
- The Plucky Squire
Most Anticipated Game
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Grand Theft Auto 6
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
- Monster Hunter Wilds
Best Role-playing Game
- Dragon’s Dogma 2
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Games for Impact
- Closer the Distance
- Indika
- Neva
- Life Is Strange: Double Exposure
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau
Content Creator
- CaseOh
- Illojuan
- Techno Gamers
- TypicalGamer
- Usada Pekora
Best Action/Adventure
- Astro Bot
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Silent Hill 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Best Action
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
- Stellar Blade
Best Fighting
- Dragon Ball Sparking Zero
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus Rising
- Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection
- Multiversus
- Tekken 8
Innovation in Accessibility
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Diablo 4
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Star Wars Outlaws
Best Community Support
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Final Fantasy 14
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- No Man’s Sky
Best Family Game
- Astro Bot
- Princess Peach Showtime
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- The Plucky Squire
Best Sim/Strategy
- Age of Mythology Retold
- Frostpunk 2
- Kunitsu-Gami Path of the Goddess
- Manor Lords
- Unicorn Overlord
Best Sports/Racing
- F1 24
- EA Sports FC25
- NBA 2K25
- Topspin 2K25
- WWE 2K24
Best WR/AR Game
- Arizona Sunshine Remake
- Asgard’s Wrath 2
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Metal: Hellsinger VR
- Metro Awakening
Best Esports Game
- Counter Strike
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- Mobile Legends Bang Bang
- Valorant
Best Esports athlete
- 33
- AleksiB
- Chovy
- Faker
- Zywoo
- Zmjjkk
Best Esports Team
- Bilibili Gaming, League of Legends
- Gen.G, League of Legends
- Navi, Counterstrike
- T1, League of Legends
- Team Liquid, Dota 2
How to vote for the Game Awards 2024
Voting is now open to gamers who want to help crown each category. You can vote on the Game Awards website, with voting open until December 11.
How to watch the Game Awards 2024 live
The Game Awards will take place in Los Angeles on December 12. However, viewers from across the world will be able to tune in to watch the ceremony live online.
The ceremony will be livestreamed on major social sites such as YouTube, Twitch, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram live, Facebook Live and TikTok Live. The ceremony will also be available to watch across gaming platforms such as Steam, as well as gaming publications such as IGN.
The ceremony is due to begin at 4.30pm in Los Angeles, meaning that the livestream will begin around 12.30am in the UK.
