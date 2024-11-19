Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The world of gaming is getting ready to crown the best games of the year, with the Game Awards 2024 announcing its nominees.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Game Award, which has been dubbed the “Oscars of gaming”, returns next month to celebrate the biggest and best games that have gripped gamers over the past 12 months. Players will have the opportunity to vote for the favourite themselves and crown the highly-sought after title of Game of the Year.

Fan favourites such as Playstation’s Astro Bot and the long-awaited Elden Ring DLC expansion Shadow of the Erdtree have both picked up multiple nominations. Other new released such as card-game Balatro have also scooped nominations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards ceremony is set to take place on December 12 - read ahead for the full list of nominees, as well as information on how to vote and watch the live ceremony.

The Game Awards has announced its nominees for 2024. | Getty Images

Full list of Game Awards 2024 nominees

Game of the Year

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Game Direction

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Ongoing Game

Destiny 2

Diablo 4

Final Fantasy 14

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

Best Art Direction

Astro bot

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring Shadow of thew Erdtree

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Neva

Best Mobile Game

AFK Journey

Balatro

Wuthering Waves

Zenless Zone Zero

Pokémon TCG Pocket

Best Narrative

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinte Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Silent Hill 2

Best Performance

Briana White, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Hannah Telle, Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Humberly Gonzalez, Star Wars Outlaws

Luke Roberts, Silent Hill 2

Melina Juergens, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Best Score & Music

Astro Bot

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Silent Hill 2

Stellar Blade

Best Audio

Astro Bot

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Silent Hill 2

Best Adaptation

Arcane

Fallout

Knuckles

Like a Dragon: Yakuza

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Best Multiplayer

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Tekken 8

Best Independent Game

Animal Well

Balatro

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Neva

UFO 50

Debut Indie Game

Animal Well

Balatro

Manor Lords

Pacific Drive

The Plucky Squire

Most Anticipated Game

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Grand Theft Auto 6

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Monster Hunter Wilds

Best Role-playing Game

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Games for Impact

Closer the Distance

Indika

Neva

Life Is Strange: Double Exposure

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Tales of Kenzera: Zau

Content Creator

CaseOh

Illojuan

Techno Gamers

TypicalGamer

Usada Pekora

Best Action/Adventure

Astro Bot

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Silent Hill 2

Star Wars Outlaws

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Best Action

Black Myth: Wukong

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

Stellar Blade

Best Fighting

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero

Granblue Fantasy: Versus Rising

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection

Multiversus

Tekken 8

Innovation in Accessibility

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Diablo 4

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Star Wars Outlaws

Best Community Support

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy 14

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

No Man’s Sky

Best Family Game

Astro Bot

Princess Peach Showtime

Super Mario Party Jamboree

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

The Plucky Squire

Best Sim/Strategy

Age of Mythology Retold

Frostpunk 2

Kunitsu-Gami Path of the Goddess

Manor Lords

Unicorn Overlord

Best Sports/Racing

F1 24

EA Sports FC25

NBA 2K25

Topspin 2K25

WWE 2K24

Best WR/AR Game

Arizona Sunshine Remake

Asgard’s Wrath 2

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Metal: Hellsinger VR

Metro Awakening

Best Esports Game

Counter Strike

Dota 2

League of Legends

Mobile Legends Bang Bang

Valorant

Best Esports athlete

33

AleksiB

Chovy

Faker

Zywoo

Zmjjkk

Best Esports Team

Bilibili Gaming, League of Legends

Gen.G, League of Legends

Navi, Counterstrike

T1, League of Legends

Team Liquid, Dota 2

How to vote for the Game Awards 2024

Voting is now open to gamers who want to help crown each category. You can vote on the Game Awards website, with voting open until December 11.

How to watch the Game Awards 2024 live

The Game Awards will take place in Los Angeles on December 12. However, viewers from across the world will be able to tune in to watch the ceremony live online.

The ceremony will be livestreamed on major social sites such as YouTube, Twitch, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram live, Facebook Live and TikTok Live. The ceremony will also be available to watch across gaming platforms such as Steam, as well as gaming publications such as IGN.

The ceremony is due to begin at 4.30pm in Los Angeles, meaning that the livestream will begin around 12.30am in the UK.