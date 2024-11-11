Game of Thrones legend Hafþór Júlíus 'Thor' Björnsson shares an emotional post.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Game Of Thrones legend, 35, and wife Kelsey Henson shared an emotional post on social media one year after losing their daughter. The couple who married in 2018 are parents to four-year-old son Stormur lost baby Grace at 21 and a half weeks.

In a joint post shared on Instagram the couple shared pictures of their daughter and wrote the caption: “One year. 365 days have passed since your day of birth. 366 days have passed since we learned of your death in my womb. One year, 365 days, without you here, with us. You didn’t get to feel the comfort of my arms or breast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You didn’t get to look up and see my face or your daddy’s face. We didn’t get to see your first smile, your first tooth, your first giggle. We didn’t get to clap and cheer when you first sat up or pulled yourself to stand. So many firsts that we will be missing for the entirety of our lives.

“The death of Grace, is something I hadn’t ever considered would happen to me, yet 1 in 4 pregnancies will result in loss/death/miscarriage. A number I didn’t know until I was a part of the 1. Posting/speaking about Grace and her death, bringing awareness to 1 in 4, is how I honour my daughter’s memory, how I keep her spirit alive with us. Reducing the stigma of infant mortality. Helping other families going through this so that they know they aren’t alone in those dark moments, is how I keep Grace’s memory alive.

“At the end of this life, we all die, some die earlier than others, some die before they get to take their first breath. For many of us we get to experience this death and grief first hand, many many years before it’s our time. Death is the one sure thing, yet something that so many fear.

I invite you today to share this post to your story for my daughter’s birthday, helping to reduce the stigma of miscarriage/late miscarriage/still birth/tmfr/and infant death. If this post makes you uncomfortable then I ask you, to ask yourself, how do you think it feels for us, the 1 in 4, whose reality this is?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Icelandic strongman is best known for playing "The Mountain" Ser Gregor Clegane in the Game of Thrones series. His wife Kelsey is an internet personality with over465 thousand Instagram followers.

Thor Björnsson is six foot and nine inches in height and reportedly eats over 8000 calories a day.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now