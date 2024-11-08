Bhad Bhabie opened up to fans about extreme weight loss in a social media post.

The Only Fans model Bhad Bhabie - real name Danielle Bregoli - opened up to fans on social media who were worried about her health following extreme weight loss.

The social media star who has over 15 million followers on Instagram addressed the weight loss rumours in her stories. She wrote: “I’m Sorry my cancer medicine made me lose weight. I’m slowly gaining it back. So stop running w[ith] the worst narratives.”

The social media post appears to be a response to fans sharing their concern for her health after she posted a recent photo of herself looking a lot slimmer in recent weeks. In another post from October, the OnlyFans star shared a picture with the caption: “STOP BODY SHAMING.”

The 21-year-old - who recently reconciled with her estranged father and welcomed a baby girl a few months ago - did not say whether or not she had cancer other than taking medication for it.

Following the Instagram post fans took to social media platform X. One person wrote: “Bhad Bhabie’s strength shines through as she shares her diagnosis. Wishing her resilience and support on this journey” another added “Wtffff omg doesn't she have an infant child? Praying for Bhad Bhabie, may she fully recover

A third person commented: “Another person added 'Hope Bhad Bhabie can conquer cancer,' despite her not sharing more about her condition.”

