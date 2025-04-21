Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rapper Post Malone has been seen out frequently this year with his rumoured new girlfriend, Christy Lee.

The musical artist, whose real name Austin Richard Post, is reportedly dating the 20-year-old college student, though he has kept quiet about the relationship. It comes after he parted ways with his former fiancée and the mother of his child, Jamie, in late 2024.

In March, TMZ reported that Post and Jamie had broken up before the new year. The former couple welcomed their daughter in 2022, though Post always kept details of that relationship and his child’s identity very private as well. The musical artist was first seen with Lee early in 2025.

Lee went to high school in Newport Beach, California, according to The Sun. She moved to New York City to attend Parsons School of Design at The New School. She has a deep interest in social media, style, and influencing, posting frequently on TikTok. Lee was an intern in the social media department at Bella Venice in California and in New York she works as an Assistant Stylist at Kristina Askerova Studio.

She often posts trend-driven videos on TikTok — from what’s in my bag to fashion hauls — where she has around 11,000 followers as of April 2025. In November 2024, she provided her fans with an inside look of her life at Kristina Askerova Studio — hanging up photos of models and actors wearing designer gowns and organizing dresses etc.

In January, Post and Lee were photographed leaving the Mascagni Hotel in Rome after a dinner date. In March, they were seen at a bar in Idaho in a clip shared on TikTok. In early April, they were photographed all over Paris, shopping, sharing some PDA, and enjoying dinner at Siena. However, neither Post nor Lee have officially confirmed their relationship or discussed how they met.