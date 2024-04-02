Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Love Island reality TV contestant Doctor Alex George has been released from hospital after suffering a medical emergency over the Easter bank holiday weekend. The ITV2 dating show star, who was in the famous villa in 2018, shared a series of snaps taken from London's St Thomas' Hospital earlier today (April 2) after he was admitted for "tonsillitis with fevers" in the early hours of this morning.

In an update posted to his Instagram, the 33-year-old said: "Discharged!! 🙏 Walking out (of) the hospital all I keep thinking is that HEALTH really is WEALTH. And that I am going to destroy an easter egg as soon as one’s tonsils allow. Thank you for the love everyone. Thanks to the ENT team at Guys for being legends. I’m full of painkillers, antibiotics, steroids and gratitude." He also said he couldn't wait to see his dog, Rolo Polo.

The star shocked his fans after he announced he had severe tonsillitis with fevers, which forced him to go to St Thomas A&E at midnight. His photo carousel included images of the exterior of the hospital and also him sitting in a hospital bed. In the latter photo, he raised a small smile and put a thumbs up for the camera, but he looked exhausted. He could also be seen with a tube in his arm.

In the caption he wrote: "So Easter didn’t go so well. I was hoping to do a March photo dump today but here we are. Last few days I have had tonsillitis with fevers, but yesterday the swelling around my tonsil went crazy and the pain was very bad. I was hoping it wouldn’t get worse but at midnight last night, it was too much and could hardly swallow so I went to St Thomas A&E."

The emergency hospital stay has also brought back uncomfortable memories for the NHS doctor, who was treated at the same facility for life-threatening sepsis in July 2017. The influencer detailed the 'frightening' ordeal in a YouTube video in July 2020, and admitted he 'owes his life' to the NHS staff. He added that the health scare had been 'a life changing moment,' and said that it gave him a 'real sense of mortality.'