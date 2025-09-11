Celebs Go Dating expert Dr Tara Suwinyattichaiporn has apparently fallen in love with London's sex party scene.

The 36-year-old star of E4's Celebs Go Dating - who also works as a dating agent with Anna Williamson and Paul Carrick Brunson on the programme to help single celebrities find love - says British people waste no time in getting kinky at the events.

Speaking to the Sun, Dr Tara - who lives in Los Angeles, California - said: “The sex party scene in London is popping The parties are wild.

“What really surprises me is British people, they just get to business really quick.”

Celebs Go Dating expert Dr Tara Suwinyattichaiporn. | Getty Images

The star revealed she has bumped into some unnamed A-list celebrities at sex parties in the capital, for which tickets range from £300 to £1,000.

She added: “Usually, it's the crowd that don't want to necessarily be screaming out in the world that they're at a sex party. So there's a lot of discretion.

“I'm in an open relationship, so I'm fine. But there are people that go, and perhaps they are not in the right situation, so they definitely need discretion.

“I can't name names, but I definitely have met a few Hollywood stars.”

University professor and sexual communication specialist Dr Tara will be one of the experts on Celebs Go Dating. | Channel 4

Dr Tara might be married, but remains in what’s called an ‘open relattionship’, which allows her and her partner to hook up with other people outside of their relationship.

The Celebs Go Dating star even admitted she may continue attending sex parties even if she and her partner had a child.

She said: “When we try to have a baby, like eventually, then we will be monogamous, take time off, and focus on each other and building our family.

“According to all my friends that have children, they say that these little things take a lot of time. I don't expect that we would be able to practice non-monogamy as openly as we do now.

“But I think it's all about adjustment and communication.

“So yeah, if that time there's a sex party and you know, we have a two-year-old at home and my mum's watching our child, like, why not try and go have a spicy night?”