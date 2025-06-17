Dua Lipa is getting ready for her shows at Wembley in London on June 20 and June 21.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following Dua Lipa showing photos of Instagram over Christmas where an engagement ring clearly looked to be in evidence, she has now officially shared the news with Vogue that she is engaged to actor Callum Turner. She told the publication that “It’s very exciting. This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever – it’s a really special feeling.”

Dua Lipa also revealed how she met Callum Turner at her favourite London restaurant The River Cafe thanks to being introduced to the co-founder Ruthie Rogers. She told Vogue that “Oh, it’s that really hot guy from The River Cafe,” was what she thought when they ran into each other in Los Angeles a year later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Dua Lipa is obviously very excited about getting married to Callum Turner, her priority for the time being will undoubtedly be on her career and her forthcoming shows at Wembley in London on June 20 and June 21, which is part of her ‘Radical Optimism’ world tour.

Dua Lipa’s London pop-up store ahead of Wembley shows: Dates, location, opening and closing times. Dua Lipa performs on stage during the Radical Optimism European Tour at Sportpaleis on June 12, 2025 in Antwerpen, Belgium. (Photo by Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Getty Images for ABA) | Getty Images

For those of you who are Dua Lipa fans, she recently announced details of the official ‘Radical Optimism’ pop-up store, in partnership with American Express. She took to X and wrote: “LONDON, I'M COMING HOME RO merch pop up next week to celebrate two sold out nights at Wembley Stadium, let's gooo!! @amexuk #ad https://dualipa.lnk.to/popups”

Two days ago, Dua Lipa took to her Instagram and wrote: “THREE NIGHTS IN ANTWERP

“Thank you for three unforgettable nights in your beautiful city. Each evening on that stage feels like a journey. I feel like I discover new layers of myself and unlock fresh strength with every performance. I’m endlessly grateful to everyone who comes out and shares these moments with us night after night. I couldn’t do this without you +++ thank you to my incredible friends @pierredemaere and @angele_vl for joining me on stage these past two nights. I love singing alongside you❤️.”

Europe, what an absolute blast.

HOMETIME NEXT - LONDON I'M COMING FOR YAAAA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Dua Lipa’s London pop-up store is located at Protein Studios, 31 New Inn Yard, London EC2A 3EY.

Dua Lipa’s pop-up store will be open on June 19, from 12pm to 6pm and on June 20-22, from 11am-6pm.