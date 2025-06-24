Eden Blackman, known for his role as a dating expert on the early seasons of Channel 4’s Celebs Go Dating, has died aged 57.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His family confirmed the news in a statement posted on his social media page, revealing that he passed away on Saturday, 21 June, after what they described as a “long illness.” His cause of death is not yet known.

The wrote on Instagram on Tuesday (June 24): “We are heartbroken to share that our beloved Eden passed away on 21 June 2025, after carrying a long illness with quiet grace. Eden blazed through life with charm, mischief and a fire that was entirely his own, magnetic, stylish, sharp, impossibly handsome and always up for the adventure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Music was his first love and constant companion, a pulse that shaped who he was, and he carved his path through that world with instinct, passion and deep care for the people he worked with. Later he brought that same energy and wild spark to television, helping others shine.

“He championed people with sincerity, humour and encouragement, always wanting others to feel seen at their best.To know Eden was to be caught in his orbit - fun, unpredictable, vivid and full of life. He stood proud, laughed loudly and lived as only he could. We’ll carry his spirit with us always.We ask for privacy as we find our way through this loss, and thank you for your love and kindness.”

Eden Blackman, known for his role as a dating expert on the early seasons of Channel 4’s Celebs Go Dating, has died aged 57. | Instagram

Blackman was one of the original dating coaches on Celebs Go Dating, appearing from the first season in 2016 until season four in 2018. He worked alongside fellow agent Nadia Essex before leaving the show, and was succeeded by Paul Carrick Brunson.

Tributes from co-stars and celebrities flooded social media following the announcement. Zoe Ball wrote: “Dearest Eden. Always a gem, his smile, his energy. I’m so so sorry for your loss. Holding you in our hearts tonight. Deepest love goes out to you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow Celebs Go Dating star Tom Read Wilson said: “This is so very sad. I will always be hugely grateful for his kindness and generosity of spirit. My deepest condolences at this heartbreaking time.”

Singer Tallia Storm, who appeared on the show as a contestant, remembered Blackman as “truly amazing, full of unforgettable memories,” adding, “he always looked out for me.”

Artist Example also paid tribute: “Eden believed in me years before I had any playlist action at the big radio stations. Many fond memories. A truly unique energy. Big love x.”

Fearne Cotton simply called him “the most charismatic, beautiful human. Will miss you always.” Brunson wrote: “Sending love and deepest condolences. I never met Eden, but we were forever linked through Celebs Go Dating. He showed me kindness when he didn’t have to, and I’ll never forget it. May he rest in paradise.”