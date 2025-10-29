A former reality TV star is jacking in his restaurant business - but not because it’s not doing well.

Elliott Wright was one of many to make a name for themselves on The Only Way Is Essex, and has since become an entrepreneur.

Now, the 45-year-old has announced he’s closing his Costa del Sol restaurant, Olivia’s La Cala, and returning to the UK to be closer to his children.

After opening the Marbella hotspot a decade ago, the restaurant is going up for auction with bids starting at £6.5m. The sale includes the freehold beachfront property, the trading business, and the Olivia’s La Cala brand and trademark.

Named after his daughter, the glamorous venue became a go-to destination for celebrities, tourists, and expats - with appearances from Towie stars like Ferne McCann and Elliott’s cousins Mark and Jess Wright. Known for its vibrant parties and high-end dining, Olivia’s helped cement Elliott’s place on the Spanish hospitality scene.

Confirming the closure, Wright said: “After 25 years in Spain, ten of those in La Cala de Mijas, I’ve decided it’s time for a change, a new chapter.

“I’ve loved every minute of it. We’ve got some fantastic memories we’ll take forever with us but I’m a family man, and, I’ve got three beautiful children with Sadie. Dolly who come along this year and I’ve got two elder children Olivia and Elliott.

“I always assumed that their dreams would align with mine and they would take over the restaurant, but that’s not the case. Elliott’s been working on and off in the city for the last two years and wants to pursue that career.

“Olivia passed her GCSEs this year and she wants to carry that same path as Elliott, so it’s something me and Sadie have been talking about for the last two years, and we’ve decided we need to all be together.”

It’s not all been plain sailing at La Cala. It has often been targeted by vandals and suffered tragedy two years ago when a bouncer was killed on-site.

Elliott and his wife Sadie have three children together, and all signs point towards them spending more time as a complete family unit.