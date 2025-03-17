Rocketman Sir Elton John is suffering from several health problems as he ages. The singer is 77. | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f

Beloved British legend Sir Elton John is battling a catalogue of health issues so serious he now struggles to sign autographs for fans.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 77-year-old music legend lost the vision in his right eye because of an infection and now, according to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, he has had to "simplify" his usual signature for the special edition of his new album Who Believes In Angels?

The Crocodile Rock hitmaker will sign his autograph simply as his initial of E, and will complete it with the letter X which represents a kiss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In early December, Elton revealed that he hadn't been able to "see" his new musical The Devil Wears Prada properly, but said the cast "sounded great" as he attended a charity gala event put on by the stage adaptation of the 2006 flick in aid of the Elton John AIDS Foundation at London's Dominion Theatre.

Wearing oversized, red-tinted spectacles, Elton - who is married to David Furnish - said: "As some of you may know I have had issues and now I have lost my sight. I haven't been able to see the performance, but I have enjoyed it."

Praising his spouse, he added: "To my husband who’s been my rock because I haven’t been able to come to many of the previews... it’s hard for me to see it but I love to hear it and it sounded good tonight OK. Thank you for coming!"

Prior to that, the Goodbye Yellow Brick Road singer revealed that he had spent the summer battling an infection and while he has "hope" he will be able to see properly again eventually, he's currently unable to work on new music because of the limitations with his vision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told Good Morning America: "It’s been a while since I’ve done anything. I just have to get off my backside“I unfortunately lost my eyesight in my right eye in July because I had an infection in the South of France.

“It’s been four months now since I haven’t been able to see. My left eye is not the greatest.

“There’s hope and encouragement that it will be okay, but I’m kind of stuck in the moment, because I can do something like this, but going into the studio and recording, I don’t know. Because I can’t see a lyric for start.”