Elton John: Music legend has partial vision in one eye after infection and battles to control sugar levels

Nancy Fielder
By Nancy Fielder

Editor

13th Nov 2024, 6:23am
One of England’s top music legends has limited vision in one eye after an infection and can’t eat his favourite foods in a bid to control his blood sugars.

Sir Elton John has overhauled his diet after suffering a health scare.

The 77-year-old singer has made a concerted effort to control his blood sugar levels in recent times, after being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in the early 2000s and battling a "severe eye infection" earlier this year.

Elton said on 'Ruthie's Table 4' podcast: "I can have an apple, I can eat a bit of melon. As long as you're sensible about it, it doesn't shoot your blood sugar up. But what I crave is chocolate and ice cream - I can't have any ice cream."

Despite this, Elton revealed that his dream meal would still be full of sugar-filled desserts

.The award-winning star - who is married to filmmaker David Furnish - said: "If I had a death row meal, it wouldn't contain anything except sweets, because I can't eat them now. So, I'd have ice cream, doughnuts, apple pie, rhubarb crumble."

Elton has dealt with various health issues over the years, including having surgery for prostate cancer and battling a "severe eye infection".

The singer actually detailed his most-recent problem in an Instagram post in September. He said: "Over the summer, I've been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye. I am healing, but it's an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye.

"I am so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family, who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks. I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home, and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery thus far."With love and gratitude, "Elton John."

