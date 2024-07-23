England and Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins has revealed on social media that he and long-term girlfriend Ellie Alderson are now engaged.

The striker is currently on holiday in Lake Como, Italy with his new fiancée, relaxing after appearing at the Euros with the Three Lions. Watkins, 28, became a name on every fan’s lips after he scored a vital last-minute goal in the campaign that saw the team advance to the final, which they eventually lost to Spain. However, Watkins got over the final heartbreak by popping the question to Alderson, who eagerly accepted his proposal. The pair, who have been together since 2018, shared the news with fans on Instagram, with Watkins sharing an image of him on one knee in front of a gorgeous backdrop of Italian scenery. He said: “Future wifey!! It was only right.”