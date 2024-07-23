England and Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins celebrates as he proposes to long-term girlfriend Ellie Alderson
The striker is currently on holiday in Lake Como, Italy with his new fiancée, relaxing after appearing at the Euros with the Three Lions. Watkins, 28, became a name on every fan’s lips after he scored a vital last-minute goal in the campaign that saw the team advance to the final, which they eventually lost to Spain. However, Watkins got over the final heartbreak by popping the question to Alderson, who eagerly accepted his proposal. The pair, who have been together since 2018, shared the news with fans on Instagram, with Watkins sharing an image of him on one knee in front of a gorgeous backdrop of Italian scenery. He said: “Future wifey!! It was only right.”
Alderson caption her post: “Special night in lake como with my fiancé 💍❤️ ahhhh sooo happy”. Fans have flooded the couple’s posts with well wishes.
One said: “Congratulations to you both!”, while another added: “About bloomin time!!!”
Fellow WAG Dani Dyer congratulated the couple under Alderson’s post. Dyer is celebrating her own news after she and her now-fiancé, West Ham player Jarrod Bowen, announced their engagement only one day before. Dyer’s ring has caught the eye of fans after the eye-watering price tag was estimated to be around £100,000.
