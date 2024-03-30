Joan Morecambe, the widow of comedian Eric Morecambe, poses next to his statue.

Joan Moercambe, the widow of Eric Morecambe, has died "peacefully" on her 97th birthday after a brief illness, her family has confirmed.

The Lancashire comedian, famous for his partnership with Ernie Wise in their beloved Morecambe and Wise double act, exchanged vows with Joan in Margate back in 1952. Described as a "devoted wife" by those close to her, Joan remained by Eric's side until his death at the age of 58 in May 1984. Together, the couple raised three children - daughter Gail, and sons Gary and Steven.

A statement from her children said: "It is with great sadness and the heaviest of hearts that we must share the news that our mother, Joan, has passed away peacefully at the age of 97 after a short illness. Our family kindly requests some privacy during this time while we grieve our sad loss."

Joan, born on 26 March, 1927, passed away on Tuesday, coinciding with her 97th birthday. Recognised for her philanthropic endeavors, Joan was honored with an OBE for her charitable contributions in the Queen's New Year's Honours List of 2015. She also served as the founder and president of the Lady Taverners, a division of the Lord's Taverners youth cricket and disability sports charity, from 1987 to 1992.

In 2016, Joan's residence became the target of thieves while she was away in Blackpool, unveiling a statue dedicated to her late husband and his comedic counterpart, Ernie Wise, who passed away in 1999 at the age of 73.