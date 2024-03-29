Gary Barlow has said he is 'angry' over daughter's death. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

Gary Barlow has said he is still 'angry' over the death of his daughter. Poppy was delivered stillborn at full term in 2012, days before Take That were booked to perform at the closing ceremony of the London Olympics.

Speaking on the The Imperfects podcast the 53-year-old opened up about the tragic death and how it affected his marriage, saying it could have ended his marriage to wife Dawn Andrews. He said: “I don't talk about this in great detail and I literally don't because I'm still kind of figuring it out a little bit. My wife's emotions were completely different to mine. I've been angry for a long time about that, I haven't really found peace with it yet.”

Gary explained how statistically, following tragedies such as this, around 95% of couples break up and he feared this might also be the case for him. However, he puts the fact they are one of the ‘lucky couples’ down to the strength of his wife.

He said: “I think it comes down to men deal with it differently than the women do. My wife does far better than I do, she's a much stronger person than I am. She's really been amazing throughout it. We're one of the lucky couples because for us it's brought us ever closer together and we do have three other children as well and that's helped us.”

He added: “I guess it's made me stronger, I think so. I think things like that have to, don't they? There was definitely a point where I wondered if we'd ever be back to where we were before but I think we have got there.”

Speaking on Desert Island Discs in 2018, Gary, who has three other children with Dawn, Daniel, 22, Emily, 19, and Daisy, 13, said: “In a strange way, you don’t want [the grief] to end because it’s one of the few things you have to remind you, of the person who’s not there. So, in some ways, the pain and the grief brings you closer to them.”