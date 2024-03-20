The 710 Club band perform for P&O Cruises Musical Director, Gary Barlow, in a showcase in the 710 Club on board Iona in Southampton.

We stepped inside Gary Barlow's 710 Club on P&O Cruises' Iona and it was instantly hard to imagine you were anywhere other than a cosy little New Orleans spot. Low lights, serious cocktails, deep musical vibes and guitar licks that make your soul scream for more. Take That's Gary Barlow isn't necessarily a name you would associate with an ultra smooth venue which only holds 90 people but, as P&O's Musical Director, that's where he finds himself and, boy, has he risen to the challenge. Everything about the 710 Club is effortlessly cool. The band, named after the venue, started with Nobody Does It Better and oozed the charisma of an era when musicians were judged on their talent alone. These performers have bucket loads of that.

We were given a few highlights from all the gigs they perform across cruises and they have an impressive range from 90s specials to number 1s and soft rock. It doesn't really matter if Red, Red Wine is your type of sound - although that would seem very appropriate here - or you are more a fan of Fatboy Slim or Stereophonics. It is all played here with that mellow feel running smoothly through every note. Still sounding strongly northern and proud of it, Gary was the big name to draw the attention when we popped in but, if truth be told, the magic of the magicians was more than enough to keep us captivated.

P&O Cruises Musical Director, Gary Barlow, pictured with Food Hero Olly Smith during a showcase in the 710 Club

There can't be many experiences more intimidating than performing songs in front of the person who not only wrote them but made them famous. Yet the new translations of old Take That classics were flawless - even with Gary sat in touching distance of the performers and absorbing it all very intently. P&O Cruises work with many big names in the entertainment, food and drink industry for obvious reasons. They bring a splash of glamour to the ships but they also offer fans a unique insight into their skills while on holiday. Obviously, Gary isn't usually onboard but do not let that put you off - you'll still feel his musical presence.

This isn't how I imagine Gary Barlow music but, if I were on a cruise, this is where you would find me every day of the week. The 710 band look the part, sound the part, talk the talk and walk the walk. They are relaxed and, most importantly because it has such an impact on the audience, are having fun. That feel envelopes the whole venue and their passion for the music is highly infectious. For a wonderfully seductive moment in time at the 710 Club, you are whoever you want to be.