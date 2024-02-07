Ariva P&O Cruises: 10 things not to miss aboard Britain's largest ship

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

You don't have to spend any money onboard to have fun and be entertained right around the clock but you might want to try a few of the best bits which come with a small extra charge. Even after a week onboard, there were plenty of areas we didn't feel we'd had enough time to explore. Here are my recommendations for things not to be missed, including some old favourites:

Make your own rum

Passengers can make their own flavours in the Rum Masterclass

Not only do you learn a lot and get to taste more, you leave with your own unique bottle of rum create to your own taste. The label is branded with the exact latitude of where your creation was bottled so no two are ever the same. What better memory to take home? There is a charge for classes but your bottle of rum is included!

Enjoy the view

The views from a Caribbean cruise are stunning

It might sound a little strange amid all the opulence and beauty of Ariva but my heart still beats a little faster when I think of the incredible blue views when sailing. There is nothing more gorgeous that feeling the sea breeze on your skin and gazing at the perfect horizon. Food for the soul that you just can't replicate.

Infinity pools

One of the infinity pools on Arvia

Any spot where pool meets horizon is pretty special but experiencing that on the top deck of Arvia is something else. There is no better photo to show your hip friends. Not for the faint-hearted, some would say. Me, I'd suggest you jump right in.

Become a foodie

The food and drinks on Arvia offer something for all tastes

The real challenge onboard is to try as many of the restaurants as you can because they are all wonderfully different. However, the one not to be missed is cooking your own huge fillet steak on a salt crystal. Head to the Epicurean and it is without doubt worth the small extra charge.

Mission Control

Mission Control is interactive fun onboard a 'submarine'

The idea of being sent on a submarine mission while on a cruise might sound bizarre but this interactive game is great fun for all ages. There are a range of challenges so you might need to switch your brain off holiday mode for a short while, but the interactive effects are brilliant and you are guaranteed to enjoy it. The extra charge is worth every penny if you like adventure.

Caribbean, 14-night cruise on Arvia from £1599pp P&O Cruises is offering a 14-night fly-cruise on Arvia (K426) from £1599 per person for an inside cabin. Departing December 06, 2024, the price includes roundtrip flights from selected UK airports, children’s clubs, full board meals and entertainment. Departing and returning from Barbados, ports of call are Barbados (overnight), Martinique, St Kitts, Tortola, St Maarten, Antigua, Grenada, and St Lucia.

Laugh ... a lot

The Privateers in the Headliners Theatre on board Arvia in the Caribbean

There is always plenty of comedy in the numerous entertainment venues and even if it isn't something you would try at home, give it a go. We were united in giggles with the whole audience by the silly jokes about cruising, brilliant impressions and unadulterated fun. If you can find a sailing with BGT finalist John Clegg onboard, do not miss it.

Altitude Skywalk

Taking in the sights on the on the Altitude Skywalk

Who would want to walk 54metres above the ocean, balanced on nothing more than a rope? This is most definitely not on everybody's bucketlist but it should be. Ariva is the only ship where you can tiptoe the high-ropes. Push your boundaries and enjoy exhilaration like never before. There is a small extra charge but the buzz - and photos - make it worthwhile.

Feel the rhythm

The 710 Club on board Arvia

Everybody loves a bit of Gary Barlow, right? Listening to jazz versions of 90s classics in the hugely atmospheric 710 Club is wonderful. The Take That superstar is Music Director of the venue and we were blown away by the very talented musicians. These shows would be worth paying for anywhere - but they are exclusive to P&O Cruises and completely free.

Relax and pamper

There are plenty of hottubs to enjoy on Arvia in the Caribbean.

The Oasis Spa is definitely worth a visit but if you would rather save your pennies, go and relax in one of the many hottubs you'll find dotted around Arvia. There are plenty of times when you can have the bubbling waters to yourself but many a friendship has been created with conversations started in a spa.

Go all out for celebration night

Captain Robert Camby meeting guests in the Atrium on Arvia

