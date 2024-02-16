Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The people are so friendly they set a tone which makes tourists wish they could stay forever and the country is so beautiful you might have to rub your eyes to believe it. Tortola in the British Virgin Islands and, although I wasn't even aware it existed before visiting, I am now its biggest fan.

There is a small airport but you can't yet fly direct from the UK. However, it is a hugely popular stop for P&O Cruises' largest ship and was our favourite trip during a wonderful week on Arvia. The port is set up for the influx of tourists and as well as stores selling all the keepsakes your heart could possibly desire, there is a small food market within a few steps of the ships and an impressive range of bars overlooking the water.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You don't have to go very far at all to feel a passion for Tortola but the deeper into the island you delve, the more reward. We started our day with a tasting session at fiercely independent business, The Little Bay Distilling Company. It was formed after the strongest hurricane to ever to hit the Caribbean made landfall in the BVI in September 2017.The family business makes small batches of high quality gin and, as with everything in Tortola, their pride at both their home and their products shines through as soon as you meet them.

BVI gin at Tortola, British Virgin Islands, has a lovely store and tasting venue just a few steps from where Arvia docks

If you ask people who live in Tortola how they feel about still being ruled by Britain, you get a very mixed response and the history, captured in the small Government House museum, isn't an easy one to hear. However, their pride in their gorgeously relaxed isle is clear for all to see and they want the world to share that. It is known as the friendly island and everyone goes out of their way to make sure visitors have such a good time that they want to come back.

For such a tiny place, it boasts some of the best beaches in the world - all absolutely picture perfect. We drove through rolling hills during our visit and there were several times when the minibus stopped so we could enjoy a few minutes gasping at views which took my breath away.

We took a catamaran followed by a speedboat and then took a few steps through crystal clear water onto one of the most heart-wrenchingly beautiful beaches I have ever seen.

White Bay Beach, Guana Island, Tortola

Advertisement

Advertisement

The trees were lush and green, offering alluring and welcome shade. The warm sand tickled our toes as we left a trail of footprints on huge stretches of beach as yet unspoilt by daily visitors. There weren't many other people around at all but the company of pelicans who ducked and dived through the skies as they hunted for fish provided great entertainment. You will struggle to find a more idyllic day that stepping off Arvia, driving through the picture-perfect Tortola countryside then speeding through the heavenly blue waters to one of Mother Nature's beach glories.

White Bay Beach on Guana Island is one of Tortola's many unspoilt and beautifully alluring spots