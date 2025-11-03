Former EastEnders star Shona McGarty has reportedly broken up with her fiancé David Bracken.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former EastEnders star Shona McGarty, who is set to appear on I’m A Celebrity, has reportedly split from her fiancé David Bracken. A source told The Sun that “They are on amicable terms, but have ended their romantic relationship.

“There are no hard feelings, they realised they wanted different things and are better off as friends. Shona is now focusing on her music and career.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Actress and singer Shona McGarty, who is best known for playing the role of Whitney Dean in the BBC soap EastEnders, met David Bracken after the musician messaged her on TikTok asking to do a duet. In July 2024, the couple spoke to OK! Magazine about David’s proposal and how they met.

Shona told OK! Magazine that “We actually met on TikTok. David is a really amazing guitarist, he’s in a band and it came up on my FYP [For You Page], so I liked a video. And then, I got a message from David on TikTok saying, “I’ve seen your singing videos, I’d love to do a duet with you.” I said, “Oh, yeah, definitely, I think you’re amazing.” But I was so busy with EastEnders that it took me eight months to message him back.”

Ex EastEnders star Shona McGarty who is set to appear on I’m A Celebrity has reportedly split from fiancé. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

When it comes to David’s proposal, Shona said: “He took me to this beautiful Japanese garden [Kyoto Garden in London’s Kensington] because I love Japanese culture and the spirituality of it. He brought a picnic, which was really sweet. It was lovely, I was in my element but I didn’t think he was going to propose.”

Shona and David also discussed their wedding plans and Shona told OK! that “We are hoping to get married in the next year or two. We want to have an engagement party first. We’re thinking of a Christmas wedding. David loves Christmas and I love winter and the cold and the lights.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is Shona McGarty appearing on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here’

Shona McGarty is rumoured to be appearing on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, the show starts Sunday 16th November on ITV1 and ITVX. Other celebrities who are rumoured to be taking part include Kelly Brook, Ruby Wax, Emmerdale star Lisa Riley, boxers Conor Benn and Tommy Fury, as well as LBC presenter Nick Ferrari, rapper Aitch, model and presenter Vogue Williams, and YouTuber Angry Ginge.