ITV has finally confirmed the launch date of I’m A Celebrity 2025 - and it’s right around the corner.

The ITV reality show favourite makes a return to screens this autumn, with hosts Ant & Dec appearing in a brand new teaser trailer for the series.

In the trailer, the presenter can be seen dishing up bushtucker food trials at Christmas table. Critters and creatures crawl around the table and burst out of Christmas crackers.

Posting the video to social media on Saturday, November 1, ITV also confirmed the release date of the new series, and it’s only a few weeks away. The broadcaster said: “Halloween is SO yesterday… but before the jingle bells, comes the jungle drums.

“I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here starts Sunday 16th November on ITV1 and ITVX.”

Who is rumoured to be on the I’m A Celebrity 2025 line-up?

ITV is still to confirmed the line-up for this year’s installment, but the rumour mill has been churning for a few months. Names have been flying around showbiz circle over who could be entering the jungle this year.

Kelly Brook is among the celebs rumoured to be joining the show, despite the radio presenter and actress previously saying that she would turn show bosses down.

Ant and Dec appear in a new teaser trailer for the upcoming series of I'm A Celebrity... Get me Out Of Here. | ITV

Emmerdale star Lisa Riley has also intensified rumours after recently speaking about possibly joining the show. She told The Mirror: “"I'd have a ball in the jungle. Just because I love people. I like to learn from people. I like to know why people are like they are. So, would I think about the trials? Probably not. I'd think about who am I going to be with, and can we have a really good time and have a really good laugh.”

Comedy legend Ruby Wax is another star rumoured to be jetting off to Australia. A source told The Sun: “Ruby’s a proper TV legend and adds real gravitas to this year’s line-up. She’s interviewed some of the biggest stars in the world so will have no problem getting to know her fellow campmates. It will make great TV for viewers.”

Boxer Conor Benn is also rumoured to be following in the footsteps of dad Nigel, who appeared on the show’s very first series way back in 2002. Benn does have a match against Chris Eubank Jr at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 15, meaning that more doubt has been put on his inclusion, but could he make a late entry to the jungle?

Another name from the boxing world, Tommy Fury, is also rumoured to possibly be taking part in the 2025 series after reportedly dturning down producers last year to take up a boxing opportunity instead. He previously told The Mirror: “I’m a Celeb is an amazing show and it’s something I want to do in the future.”

Other names that have been rumoured for this year’s line-up include LBC presenter Nick Ferrari, rapper Aitch, former EastEnders star Shona McGarty, model and presenter Vogue Williams, and YouTuber Angry Ginge.